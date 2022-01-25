agate Ole Miss-Arkansas lineup graphic By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Michael Katz Author email Jan 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Arkansas (14-5, 4-3 SEC)P;No.;Name;Ht.;Cl.;PPGG;0;Stanley Umude;6-6;Sr.;10.4G;1;J.D. Notae;6-2;Sr.;18.6G;5;Au'Diese Toney;6-6;Sr.;10.9F;3;Trey Wade;6-6;Sr.;3.2F;10;Jaylin Williams;6-10;So.;8.5Ole Miss (10-9, 2-5 SEC)P;No.;Name;Ht.;Cl.;PPGG;2;Daeshun Ruffin;5-9;Fr.;11.9G;11;Matthew Murrell;6-4;So.;10.4G/F;15;Luis Rodriguez;6-6;Jr.;6.5F;4;Jaemyn Brakefield;6-8;So.;8.7C;3;Nysier Brooks;7-0;Gr.;9.6Tip-off: Wednesday, 6 p.m., SJB Pavilion, OxfordTV: SEC NetworkSeries: Arkansas leads 50-33Last Meeting: Arkansas won 74-59 in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Jan. 27, 2021Coaches: Kermit Davis 61-51 in fourth season at Ole Miss, 530-314 in 27th season overall; Eric Musselman 58-24 in third season at Arkansas, 168-58 in sixth season overall. MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Arkansas Fayetteville Linguistics Sport Ole Miss Coach Eric Musselman Season Trey Michael Katz Author email Follow Michael Katz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters