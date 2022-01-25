Arkansas (14-5, 4-3 SEC)

P;No.;Name;Ht.;Cl.;PPG

G;0;Stanley Umude;6-6;Sr.;10.4

G;1;J.D. Notae;6-2;Sr.;18.6

G;5;Au'Diese Toney;6-6;Sr.;10.9

F;3;Trey Wade;6-6;Sr.;3.2

F;10;Jaylin Williams;6-10;So.;8.5

Ole Miss (10-9, 2-5 SEC)

P;No.;Name;Ht.;Cl.;PPG

G;2;Daeshun Ruffin;5-9;Fr.;11.9

G;11;Matthew Murrell;6-4;So.;10.4

G/F;15;Luis Rodriguez;6-6;Jr.;6.5

F;4;Jaemyn Brakefield;6-8;So.;8.7

C;3;Nysier Brooks;7-0;Gr.;9.6

Tip-off: Wednesday, 6 p.m., SJB Pavilion, Oxford

TV: SEC Network

Series: Arkansas leads 50-33

Last Meeting: Arkansas won 74-59 in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Jan. 27, 2021

Coaches: Kermit Davis 61-51 in fourth season at Ole Miss, 530-314 in 27th season overall; Eric Musselman 58-24 in third season at Arkansas, 168-58 in sixth season overall.

