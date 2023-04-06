Ole Miss-Arkansas opener postponed By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Michael Katz Author email Apr 6, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco sits alone in the clubhouse prior to the start of Game 2 of the 2023 national championship series against Oklahoma. Joshua McCoy | Ole Miss Athletics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OXFORD — Ole Miss’ opening game against No. 5 Arkansas scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed due to inclement weather.The Rebels and Razorbacks will play a pair of nine-inning games Friday, with the first game starting at 2 p.m. There will be an hour between each game. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists michael.katz@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ole Miss Rebels Arkansas Razorbacks Mike Bianco Jack Dougherty Michael Katz Author email Follow Michael Katz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you