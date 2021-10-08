Ole Miss-Arkansas: Starting lineups By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Michael Katz Ole Miss athletics reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Oct 8, 2021 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email In this file photo, Ole Miss defensive end Quentin Bivens goes for the loose ball over Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller during the Rebels and Aggies' 2019 meeting. Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Murphy, who covers Arkansas athletics for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, joined Parrish Alford to preview Ole Miss vs. Arkansas. By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Join the discussion in our Ole Miss sports Facebook group Ole Miss offenseQB;2;Matt Corral;Jr.RB;9;Jerrion Ealy;Jr.WR;13;Braylon Sanders;Sr.WR;11;Dontario Drummond;Sr.WR;1;Jonathan Mingo;Jr.TE;83;Chase Rogers;Jr.LT;64;Nick Broeker;Jr.LG;54;Caleb Warren;So.C;51;Orlando Umana;Sr.RG;55,Ben Brown;Sr.RT;78;Jeremy James;Sr.Ole Miss defenseDE; 33;Cedric Johnson;So.DT;96;Isaiah Iton;So.NT;94;Quentin Bivens;Jr. OR 55;KD Hill;Jr.DE;7;Sam Williams;Sr.OLB;0;Lakia Henry;Sr.MLB;44;Chance Campbell;Sr.NB;3;Otis Reese;Sr.CB;31;Jaylon Jones;Sr.SS;1;Jake Springer;Sr.FS;21;AJ Finley;Jr.CB;24;Deane Leonard;Sr. OR 5;Deantre Prince;Jr.Ole Miss special teamsK;43;Caden Costa;Fr.P;96;Mac Brown;Sr.Arkansas offenseQB;1;KJ Jefferson;So.RB;22;Trelon Smith;Sr.WR;16;Treylon Burks;Jr.WR;19;Tyson Morris;Sr.WR;10;De’Vion Warren;Sr.TE;87;Blake Kern;Sr.LT;76;Myron Cunningham;Sr.LG;62;Brady Latham;So.C;51;Ricky Stromberg;Jr.RG;55;Beaux Limmer;So.RT;78;Dalton Wagner;Sr.Arkansas defenseJACK;56;Zach Williams;Jr.DT;99;John Ridgeway;Sr.DT;0;Markell Utsey;Sr.DE;55;Tre Williams;Sr.WILL;27;Hayden Henry;Sr.MIKE;31;Grant Morgan;Sr.CB;24;LaDarrius Bishop;Jr.S;1;Jalen Catalon;So.S;7;Joe Foucha;Sr.CB;21;Montaric Brown;Sr.NB;9;Greg Brooks Jr.;Jr.Arkansas special teamsK;29;Cam Little;Fr.P:30;Reid Bauer;Jr. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ole Miss Rebels Matt Corral Jerrion Ealy Kj Jefferson Treylon Burks Michael Katz Ole Miss athletics reporter Michael is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Katz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists