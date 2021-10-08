djr-2019-10-20-sport-ole-miss-bivens-arp1 (copy)

In this file photo, Ole Miss defensive end Quentin Bivens goes for the loose ball over Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller during the Rebels and Aggies' 2019 meeting.

 Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

Tom Murphy, who covers Arkansas athletics for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, joined Parrish Alford to preview Ole Miss vs. Arkansas.

Ole Miss offense

QB;2;Matt Corral;Jr.

RB;9;Jerrion Ealy;Jr.

WR;13;Braylon Sanders;Sr.

WR;11;Dontario Drummond;Sr.

WR;1;Jonathan Mingo;Jr.

TE;83;Chase Rogers;Jr.

LT;64;Nick Broeker;Jr.

LG;54;Caleb Warren;So.

C;51;Orlando Umana;Sr.

RG;55,Ben Brown;Sr.

RT;78;Jeremy James;Sr.

Ole Miss defense

DE; 33;Cedric Johnson;So.

DT;96;Isaiah Iton;So.

NT;94;Quentin Bivens;Jr. OR 55;KD Hill;Jr.

DE;7;Sam Williams;Sr.

OLB;0;Lakia Henry;Sr.

MLB;44;Chance Campbell;Sr.

NB;3;Otis Reese;Sr.

CB;31;Jaylon Jones;Sr.

SS;1;Jake Springer;Sr.

FS;21;AJ Finley;Jr.

CB;24;Deane Leonard;Sr. OR 5;Deantre Prince;Jr.

Ole Miss special teams

K;43;Caden Costa;Fr.

P;96;Mac Brown;Sr.

Arkansas offense

QB;1;KJ Jefferson;So.

RB;22;Trelon Smith;Sr.

WR;16;Treylon Burks;Jr.

WR;19;Tyson Morris;Sr.

WR;10;De’Vion Warren;Sr.

TE;87;Blake Kern;Sr.

LT;76;Myron Cunningham;Sr.

LG;62;Brady Latham;So.

C;51;Ricky Stromberg;Jr.

RG;55;Beaux Limmer;So.

RT;78;Dalton Wagner;Sr.

Arkansas defense

JACK;56;Zach Williams;Jr.

DT;99;John Ridgeway;Sr.

DT;0;Markell Utsey;Sr.

DE;55;Tre Williams;Sr.

WILL;27;Hayden Henry;Sr.

MIKE;31;Grant Morgan;Sr.

CB;24;LaDarrius Bishop;Jr.

S;1;Jalen Catalon;So.

S;7;Joe Foucha;Sr.

CB;21;Montaric Brown;Sr.

NB;9;Greg Brooks Jr.;Jr.

Arkansas special teams

K;29;Cam Little;Fr.

P:30;Reid Bauer;Jr.

