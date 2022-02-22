Mississippi Baseball

Ole Miss will now play Arkansas State on Wednesday.

 AP | File

OXFORD — No. 3 Ole Miss baseball’s scheduled Tuesday matchup with Arkansas State has been postponed to Wednesday due to forecasted thunderstorms.

First pitch for Wednesday’s game is set for 1 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network +.

Tickets initially purchased for Tuesday’s game will be used Wednesday.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

