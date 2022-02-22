Ole Miss-Arkansas State moved to Wednesday By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Michael Katz Author email Feb 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ole Miss will now play Arkansas State on Wednesday. AP | File Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OXFORD — No. 3 Ole Miss baseball’s scheduled Tuesday matchup with Arkansas State has been postponed to Wednesday due to forecasted thunderstorms.First pitch for Wednesday’s game is set for 1 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network +. Ole Miss discussion with Parrish Alford & Michael Katz Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans Tickets initially purchased for Tuesday’s game will be used Wednesday. MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ole Miss Rebels Arkansas State Mike Bianco Sec Michael Katz Author email Follow Michael Katz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters