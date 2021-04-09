Mike Bianco (copy)

Ole Miss baseball coach Mike Bianco looks on as his team performs warm-ups before a game.

 Keith Warren

OXFORD -- The SEC series opener between No. 2 Arkansas and No. 3 Ole Miss has been postponed by the threat of thunderstorms.

The Rebels and Razorbacks will now play two nine-inning games beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday.

parrish.alford@djournal.com

