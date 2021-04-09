OXFORD -- The SEC series opener between No. 2 Arkansas and No. 3 Ole Miss has been postponed by the threat of thunderstorms.
The Rebels and Razorbacks will now play two nine-inning games beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Reporter
Parrish covers Ole Miss sports.
