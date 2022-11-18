Quarterbacks
Arkansas’ K.J. Jefferson didn’t play last week in a tight loss to LSU but is expected to play against the Rebels this weekend. That could prove huge: He has 23 total touchdowns this season and had a monster game against Ole Miss last season, throwing for 326 yards and three touchdowns with an additional 85 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Rebels sophomore Jaxson Dart has been solid as a dual-threat, but he has had moments of inconsistency.
Edge: Arkansas
Running backs
Ole Miss junior Zach Evans left the Alabama game with a concussion, and his availability is up in the air. That would be huge, as it’s pretty hard to pick freshman Quinshon Judkins or Arkansas’ Raheim Sanders as the premier back. Judkins and Sanders are the SEC’s two-leading rushers, respectively, with over 1,100 yards each. Let’s assume Evans plays for the sake of this, however.
Edge: Ole Miss
Wide receiver
Ole Miss’ Jonathan Mingo and Arkansas’ Matt Landers are both among the SEC’s top-five leading receivers. The Rebels also have Malik Heath (614 yards) while the Razorbacks have Jadon Haselwood (592 yards). This is a pretty even matchup that will likely be determined by which quarterback has the better day.
Edge: Even
Offensive line
Ole Miss is still among the nation’s best in sacks allowed per game (one, tied-13th nationally), but the Rebels’ front has been tested against the SEC’s better teams. That proved true last weekend, when the Crimson Tide notched three sacks. Ole Miss runs the ball as well as anyone, though, and that’s on the linemen, too. The Razorbacks have struggled in pass protection, giving up 2.3 sacks per game despite Jefferson’s mobility, but run the ball well.
Edge: Ole Miss
Defensive line
Defensive lineman Jordan Domineck has 6.5 sacks for Arkansas. The Razorbacks are fourth nationally with 3.5 sacks per game, though a big part of that is due to linebacker Drew Sanders. Still, Arkansas has a formidable defensive front. Ole Miss gets after the passer as well, but it’s more of a collective effort. Jared Ivey and Tavius Robinson have 4.5 and four sacks, respectively. Both squads have similar rush defense numbers, in the middle of the pack nationally.
Edge: Even
Linebackers
Arkansas linebackers Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders are two of the best in the SEC, as Pool is third in the conference with 90 tackles and Sanders is fourth with 86 tackles to go along with a league-high 8.5 sacks. Ole Miss has dealt with some injuries throughout the season at linebacker, though senior Troy Brown leads the team with 71 tackles.
Edge: Arkansas
Secondary
Simply put, Arkansas has one of the worst pass defenses in the country. The Razorbacks allow 280.5 yards per game, which ranks 121st in the country, though the group has given up a modest 17 touchdown passes. The numbers have been better over the last three games, however: after giving up 300 passing yards or more in five of the first seven games, Arkansas has held each of its last three opponents under that, including an 86-yard passing performance by LSU. The Rebels surrender 220.9 yards per game, tied for 59th nationally, and have allowed just one 300-yard passing performance.
Edge: Ole Miss
Special teams
Arkansas’ Cam Little and Ole Miss’ Jonathan Cruz have both had great years, having missed a combine three field goals. Ole Miss has better kick return, kick return defense and punt return defense, while Arkansas has a better punt return group.
Edge: Ole Miss
