Auburn 15-1, 4-0 SEC

P;No.;Name;Ht.;Cl.;PPG

G;0;K.D. Johnson;6-0;So.;12.8

G;12;Zep Jasper;6-0;Sr.;5.3

G;35;Devan Cambridge;6-6;Jr.;7.1

F;10;Jabari Smith;6-10;Fr.;16.1

F/C;13;Walker Kessler;7-1;So.;9.4

Ole Miss 9-6, 1-2 SEC

P;No.;Name;Ht.;Cl.;PPG

G;2;Daeshun Ruffin;5-9;Fr.;11.7

G;11;Matthew Murrell;6-4;So.;9.6

G/F;15;Luis Rodriguez;6-6;Jr.;6.4

F;4;Jaemyn Brakefield;6-8;So.;9.2

C;3;Nysier Brooks;7-0;Gr.;9.1

Tip-off: Saturday, 7:30 p.m., SJB Pavilion, Oxford

TV: SEC Network

Series: Auburn leads 77-64

Last Meeting: Ole Miss won 86-84 in Auburn, Alabama on Feb. 6, 2021

Coaches: Kermit Davis 60-48 in fourth season at Ole Miss, 529-311 in 27th season overall; Bruce Pearl 151-93 in eighth season at Auburn, 613-238 in 27th season overall.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus