Quarterbacks
Ole Miss sophomore Jaxson Dart had his most prolific day as a Rebel at Vanderbilt last weekend, throwing for 448 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Occasional turnovers are still an issue, but Dart is starting to look like a force under center. Auburn’s Robby Ashford — a former Ole Miss commit — is completing less than half his passes. Tigers quarterbacks have thrown five touchdowns to seven interceptions this season.
Edge: Ole Miss
Running backs
Junior Zach Evans and freshman Quinshon Judkins have run for a combined 1,050 yards and 14 touchdowns; Judkins is the SEC’s second-leading rusher. Auburn’s Tank Bigsby ran for nearly 1,100 yards last season but has yet to break out in 2022, with 345 yards on 4.4 yards per carry.
Edge: Ole Miss
Wide receivers and tight ends
Following his 247-yard, two touchdown performance in Nashville, senior Jonathan Mingo now leads the SEC with 507 receiving yards. He was named the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week. Junior Jordan Watkins had his best day as an Ole Miss player against Vanderbilt, with seven catches for 117 yards and a touchdown. Auburn’s leading receiver, Ja’Varrius Johnson, is the only Tigers player with more than 200 receiving yards this season.
Edge: Ole Miss
Offensive line
Ole Miss is still among the national leaders in rushing and in least sacks allowed, ranking seventh and tied for second, respectively. Auburn, meanwhile, is tied for 95th in sacks allowed (2.5 per game compared to 0.33 for Ole Miss) and 75th in rushing yards per game. The Rebels are still figuring out who their consistent pieces are at multiple spots, but it has worked fairly well no matter who lines up where.
Edge: Ole Miss.
Defensive line
Auburn pass rusher Derick Hall leads the Tigers with four sacks. Ole Miss has been largely great against the run, giving up just under 118 yards per game (35th), due in no small part to stout play up front. The Tigers give up about 164 yards rushing per game, including nearly 300 to Georgia last weekend and 214 per game over their last four.
Edge: Ole Miss
Linebackers
Ole Miss got junior Khari Coleman back after he missed the previous two games. Senior Troy Brown is tied for the team lead with 45 tackles. Auburn senior Owen Pappoe has 206 career tackles to his name, including 41 in 2022, and is one of the better linebackers in the SEC.
Edge: Even
Secondary
Auburn’s defensive strength is its secondary, as the Tigers allow just 196 yards passing per game (32nd nationally) and are tied for the national lead with only two passing touchdowns allowed. Strangely, however, the Tigers have intercepted a single pass all season; the Rebels have four, though they are giving up more yards per game on average (212) and have allowed seven passing touchdowns.
Edge: Auburn
Special teams
Jonathan Cruz hasn’t had a ton of field goal tries this season, but he’s made four of five and all 30 of his PAT attempts. Auburn’s Anders Carlson has had a bit of an up-and-down career but is experienced, with 73 made field goals in his career. The Rebels boast a better punt return defense and kickoff return unit, while the Tigers have a better kick return defense.
Edge: Ole Miss
