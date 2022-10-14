Mississippi Vanderbilt Football

Mississippi cornerback Deantre Prince (7) lines up during an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mississippi won 52-28. (AP Photo/John Amis)

 John Amis

Quarterbacks

Newsletters

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus