Quarterbacks
Bo Nix is finally looking like the highly-touted player he was coming out of high school. He’s thrown just eight touchdowns, but he’s done a stellar job of limiting turnovers with just two interceptions thrown. Auburn is averaging 35.4 points per game. Ole Miss averages 41.9, and a big reason for that is Matt Corral, who has 24 total touchdowns and is in the thick of the Heisman Trophy battle.
Edge: Ole Miss
Running backs
Jerrion Ealy finally looked to be himself for the Rebels against LSU, rushing for 97 yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries. He is joined by Henry Parrish Jr. (405 rushing yards) and Snoop Conner (338 rushing yards) in one of the best three-headed backfields in the nation. Auburn’s tandem of Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter is great, but three is better than two.
Edge: Ole Miss
Wide receivers and tight ends
Ole Miss is hurting here, as Jonathan Mingo hasn’t played since the Tulane game and Braylon Sanders left the Tennessee game with injury and didn’t play against LSU. Dontario Drummond is great, but he needs some help. Auburn, meanwhile, has four receivers with at least 20 receptions, led by Demetris Robertson.
Edge: Auburn
Offensive line
Ole Miss has been down a few players in recent weeks, as guard Ben Brown didn’t play against LSU and guard Caleb Warren has missed a pair of games this season. Brown announced Tuesday on Instagram he is out for the season. Auburn has a fairly balanced offense, and its offensive line has allowed just seven sacks all season. The Tigers are projected to start four seniors Saturday.
Edge: Auburn
Defensive line
As great as the Ole Miss defense was against LSU, and as tremendous as Sam Williams is, Auburn’s trio of Colby Wooden, Derick Hall and Eku Leota are a special group of pass rushers. Each has four sacks this season; you can’t double-team one, because it will open up one of the others.
Edge: Auburn
Linebackers
The Ole Miss duo of Mark Robinson and Chance Campbell has been stellar. Campbell was the SEC Defensive Player of the Week following the LSU game (10 tackles, forced fumble) and Robinson (26 tackles last two games) has been a difference-maker. Auburn’s Owen Pappoe and Zakoby McClain are solid, but Campbell and Robinson are on fire.
Edge: Ole Miss
Secondary
Auburn’s Roger McCreary is one of the better corners in the SEC, and the safety tandem of Smoke Monday and Bydarrius Knighten has been very solid. Jake Springer has made a world of difference for the Rebels since returning from his injury, but Ole Miss has been prone to giving up explosive pass plays from time-to-time.
Edge: Auburn
Special teams
If it seems like Auburn kicker Anders Carlson has been there forever, you’re not wrong — the four-year starting kicker is 65-for-87 in his career, with just five of those misses coming in the last two seasons. Ole Miss punter Mac Brown is averaging about two yards per kick more per punt than Auburn’s Oscar Chapman, but the veteran presence of Carlson gives the Tigers a leg up.
Edge: Auburn