COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. – Lots of SEC teams struggled to handle Shakira Austin.
Samford definitely had its problems.
Ole Miss raced to a 38-17 halftime lead en route to a 64-45 win over Samford in a Women’s NIT Memphis Region first-round game at Collierville (Tenn.) High School on Friday.
Austin matched the Southern Conference champs point for point in the first half with 17 of her 23 points then. She also had 12 rebounds in her 25 minutes of play. She was 11 for 15 from the floor.
Assistant coach Armintie Herrington served as acting head coach in the absence of head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin who was announced as COVID-19 positive earlier in the week.
Ole Miss (12-11) will face either Illinois State or Tulane Saturday at 8 in the second round. If the Rebels win in the second round, a third-round game would be Monday.
“I told Kira in the third, ‘We fixing to have to get you out,” Herrington said. “We have a deep bench. That’s what’s going to help us in the long run. It was really important for our girls to get off their legs early and not have to play in that fourth quarter.”
Behind Austin the Rebels dominated the paint and overwhelmed Samford (14-10) with defense holding the Bulldogs to 34.5 shooting. Samford was below 30 percent most of the game.
The Ole Miss lead reached 27 points at 56-29 with 7:30 remaining.
Donnetta Johnson added 10 points, and Madison Scott had nine rebounds.
Ten of 12 available Ole Miss players scored.
The Rebels were just 1 for 12 from 3-point range.
The plan against Samford was the same as it was throughout SEC play – feed Austin.
“We want to play inside-out no matter who we play. We knew we had an advantage in the paint,” Herrington said. “We still shot too many 3s. Some of the guards didn’t get the point.”