Ole Miss-Austin Peay game canceled By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Michael Katz Author email May 14, 2023 1 hr ago

OXFORD — Ole Miss' scheduled game with Austin Peay Tuesday has been canceled, the Rebels announced Sunday afternoon. It was set to be Ole Miss' final game at Swayze Field for the season.The teams "mutually agreed to cancel" the game, per a news release.Ole Miss (25-26, 6-21 SEC) was swept by Auburn over the weekend and, for the first time since 2011, will not be in the SEC Tournament having guaranteed a bottom-two finish in the standings.The Rebels finish their season at Alabama starting Thursday.