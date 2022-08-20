OXFORD — Ole Miss Pride of the South band members said good-bye to a long-time friend Friday night but did so eager to make a new friend around the corner.
The band practice field that has been around for more than 30 years some speculate has held its last rehearsal.
Construction is set to begin on a new $3.5 million facility that the school announced in April.
Artificial turf band practice fields have become common in similarly-sized colleges in Mississippi and around the region.
Drum major Marcus Davis, a junior biomedical engineering major from Tupelo, believes a better practice facility will lead to a better band.
“We see our ceiling getting a lot higher, and we know we can be among the greatest bands in the nation. There is a big heart for the (old) field, but we want to be a better band so it’s going to take another field to do that.”
The new facility’s primary benefit will be the consistency of the practice surface.
The present field doesn’t drain well and has other obstacles such as holes and insects that can make rehearsals challenging.
It’s not uncommon for practices to be cancelled because the field didn’t recover from a rain storm.
“Last year we had a few shows where we were a little pressed for time, we were kind of rushing through because maybe we’d missed a rehearsal or two last week because of rain or such as that. The show was fine but wasn’t as clean as it can be,” Davis said.
The current field requires extra pre-practice maintenance such as spreading ant killer or scouting out new sink holes then placing something in the hole — maybe a person — so band members can see to march around it.
Band director Randy Dale gave the planning committee a few suggestions of existing facilities tour including Mississippi State and Auburn.
The band will now be able to use its field much more quickly after a rain.
“The biggest benefits are going to be convenience. It will be easier to use, to get to from where we’re located up the hill in our building. Safety, it’s going to be flat and not have holes that can trip people. It won’t be full of insects and ant hills,” he said.
The new facility will have improved drainage structures, lights, a new director’s tower and a storage building.
It’s expected to be completed by next summer.
“There’s not excitement without reflection on what the (old) field has done for everyone else and how great that field has been to us. Many, many bands have come along on that field. People have been proposed to on that field. Although it’s not the greatest there’s a huge heart for that field,” Davis said.
