Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans
First pitch for Thursday and Friday is 6 p.m., while Saturday's game is set for 2 p.m.
Ole Miss was only able to notch three hits against the Lions, with the lone run coming from a double off the bat of sophomore Kemp Alderman in the second inning.
The Rebels have been generally explosive offensively through the first 16 games of 2022, scoring 10 or more runs in nine games. But in a shutout loss at UCF and in Tuesday’s loss at Southeastern Louisiana, the Rebels’ normally loud bats went eerily quiet.
“To lose your last two games of non-conference, going into conference play, is disappointing. We were on such a roll and playing really well,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “But, you know, you have to put it behind you. We’ll have a good practice (Wednesday) and be ready for Auburn.”
The Tigers feature a top-notch pitching staff, ranked ninth nationally with a 2.46 ERA. Junior Trace Bright has surrendered just three runs in four starts and has a 1.17 ERA, having gone at least five innings each game. Sophomore Joseph Gonzalez has a 1.72 ERA in four starts but left his last game with a blister on his right thumb, according to Sports Illustrated.
Bianco told reporters Wednesday that senior John Gaddis would start Thursday and junior Derek Diamond on Friday, while Saturday’s starter has yet to be announced.