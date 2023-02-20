Mississippi Baseball

Ole Miss's Calvin Harris during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

 Doug Murray

OXFORD — Defending College World Series champion Ole Miss took care of business against Delaware over the weekend in its season-opening series, sweeping the Blue Hens and outscoring them 35-6 over three games. Everything was working for the most part for the Rebels, who stayed at No. 4 in the D1Baseball rankings this week — they hit .392 with eight home runs, didn’t commit a single error in the field and boast a 2.25 ERA.

