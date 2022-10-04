djr-2018-06-03-sport-ole-miss-regionalp2 (copy)

Fans are greeted by a huge welcome sign on the video board at Swayze Field in Oxford during the national championship celebration in June.

 Thomas Wells | Buy at PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced a reconfigured 2023 schedule Tuesday, mapping out a new path for the defending national champion Ole Miss baseball team.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus