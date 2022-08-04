Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
The Ole Miss basketball team went a perfect 3-0 in a trio of games in the Bahamas this week.
The Rebels defeated the Bahamas Select Team 89-71 on Monday, the Discount Distributors Rockets 88-70 on Tuesday and Raw Talent Elite 121-75 on Thursday.
Sophomore guard James White starred over the week, averaging just under 24 points per game in three games. He led the Rebels in scoring in every game.
Five separate players finished in double-figure scoring in Thursday’s matchup, including 17 points apiece from senior Jackson State transfer forward Jayveous McKinnis and freshman guard T.J. Caldwell.
Ole Miss was without the services of senior Buffalo transfer forward Josh Mballa and freshman guard Robert Cowherd, who have a knee sprain and torn meniscus, respectively. Both will likely be out until at least mid-September, according to an Ole Miss spokesperson. Sophomore guard Daeshun Ruffin and senior forward Robert Allen also did not play as they recover from knee injuries suffered last season.
The three games do not count toward the Rebels’ upcoming season.
