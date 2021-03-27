TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Tim Elko went 4 for 5 with five RBIs, and No. 4 Ole Miss completed a sweep of Alabama with an 11-6 win at Sewell-Thomas Stadium on Saturday.
It’s the second-straight SEC sweep for Ole Miss, which defeated Auburn three times in Oxford a week ago.
The Rebels (20-4, 6-0 SEC) won twice against the Crimson Tide (15-9 1-5) on Friday by scores of 9-6 and 2-0. They were two nail-biters, as Ole Miss trailed 3-1 going into the ninth in Game 1.
It’s the best SEC start for Ole Miss since the 1969 conference championship team won its first six league games.
The drama was removed Saturday once the Rebels chased right-hander Connor Shamblin, a surprise starter, in the fifth then pounded the Alabama bullpen. The Rebels finished with 13 hits.
Ole Miss has won seven-straight overall and takes on North Alabama on Tuesday at 4 in its only non-conference action this week.
Auburn and Alabama aren’t projected among the top teams in the SEC, but the Rebels’ next three weekend opponents are: Florida, Arkansas and Mississippi State.
“As a coach you don’t look at it that way. You try to keep the blinders on and win the next game. When it’s over you realize that sweeps are tough. We got two of them, back to back against two good clubs, one of them on the road,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “This Alabama team can be scary. Their guys in the middle can be scary.”
The Rebels scored at least one run in the fifth through ninth innings. They had built a 10-3 lead when six-hole hitter TJ Reeves delivered a two-run home run off Ole Miss reliever Austin Miller in the eighth.
Rebels starter Derek Diamond (3-2) went six innings with six hits, three earned runs, three walks and six strikeouts.
Jacob Gonzalez was 2 for 4 with a double, and John Rhys Plumlee doubled and drove in two runs.
TJ McCants, who had homered in singled in Friday’s second game, had a double and an RBI single on Saturday.
Shamblin threw four scoreless innings, and Alabama led 1-0 when Ole Miss put up four runs in the fifth. The big blow was a three-run double to the fence in left-center by Elko.
Elko, who began the weekend ranked fourth nationally and second in the SEC with 28 RBIs, had a two-run home run of Grayson Hitt, the fourth Alabama pitcher, in the eighth.
“Today was a tough day in the middle when both (Kevin) Graham and (Hayden) Dunhurst didn’t get a hit … but Tim got all of them,” Bianco said.