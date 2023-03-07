Mississippi Baseball

Ole Miss's Peyton Chatagnier during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

 Doug Murray

OXFORD — Ole Miss hit three home runs Tuesday night as the Rebels took down Southern Miss 11-5 in a rematch of last summer’s Hattiesburg super regional. Ole Miss (11-2) has now won its last four games against the Golden Eagles (8-4).

