No. 10 Ole Miss’ normally potent bats were quieted by Kentucky for the second day in a row on Saturday. This time, however, strong pitching wasn’t there to save the day.
The Wildcats took down the Rebels 9-2 in the middle game of a three-game set between the teams. Ole Miss has scored two runs in each of the games against Kentucky, as the Rebels won the opener 2-1. Kentucky’s Jacob Plastiak hit a pair of two-run home runs Saturday. The Rebels (18-8, 3-5 SEC) had just three hits in the game.
Kentucky starter Darren Williams pitched 6 1-3 inning and gave up just one hit after the first inning.
“We just couldn’t get any good swings off, and we just looked really uncomfortable (after the first inning),” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said.
As was the case in Game 1, Ole Miss struck in the first inning, plating two runs on RBIs from senior first baseman Tim Elko and redshirt sophomore outfielder T.J. McCants.
Tupelo native Hunter Elliott made the second start of his Ole Miss career (and his first on the road) and was solid in his 4 1-3 innings, striking out four batters without allowing an earned run.
“It was fun,” Elliott said of his first SEC start. “As a starting pitcher, you look to settle into the game, and it's of course tougher on the road. But, feel like I did a pretty good job with that.”
The freshman did surrender two unearned runs, though, the last coming on a sacrifice fly that tied the game at two in the fifth. Fellow freshman Riley Maddox entered the game in relief of Elliott and put the first two batters he faced on base before inducing a pair of groundouts to end the inning.
“I don’t think (Elliott) pitched real well. He competed real hard, which we knew he would do. I don’t think it was his best stuff,” Bianco said. “And we didn’t help him. It was a bad day for us all the way around … But with all that said ... if you get to the fifth inning and only give up a couple runs … you have to be proud of him for (his) first SEC start. He just competed his rear end off, but he’s better than that, and I think he would admit that.”
Kentucky (18-10, 3-5) scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth off Maddox on a two-out triple from John Thrasher. The Wildcats tacked on another run in the inning to make it 4-2.
Junior Derek Diamond surrendered a two-run home run to Plastiak in the bottom of the seventh to give Kentucky extra breathing room. Plastiak hit his second long ball of the game in the bottom of the eighth.
The series finale between Ole Miss and Kentucky will start at noon Sunday. Junior Jack Washburn will get the start for the Rebels. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.