After trailing by seven at halftime, Ole Miss roared back against UT Martin (2-3) Friday night at home to win 72-68 and improve its record to 4-0. Here are three takeaways from the Rebels’ win.
Ole Miss plays in the ESPN Events Invitational starting Thursday against Stanford at 12:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
Ole Miss can battle back
The Rebels trailed by as many as 12 points early in the second half. But a 14-1 run capped off by a layup from junior forward Jaemyn Brakefield a little over seven minutes into the second half put the Rebels ahead for the first time since the 6:31 mark in the first half. Ole Miss outscored the Skyhawks 40-29 in the second half.
The Rebels clamped down when they needed to
After allowing UT Martin to shoot 52% in the first half, Ole Miss held the Skyhawks to 37% over the game’s final 20 minutes . While a late 6-0 run brought UT Martin to within two with 16 seconds to play, the Rebels were able to secure the victory.
There’s still work to be done offensively
While junior guard Matthew Murrell had another strong game (16 points), the only other player with more than nine points was senior forward Myles Burns, who scored 13. The Rebels shot 39% from the field in the game, though that number was 43% in the second half. Ole Miss also shot 5 of 19 from 3-point range.
