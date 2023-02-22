Ole Miss overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half at Auburn Wednesday night but came up just short against the Tigers, falling 78-74.
It is the fourth-straight loss for Ole Miss (10-18, 2-13 SEC) and 15th in last 17 games.
Ole Miss trailed by 12 points in the second but took a 58-55 lead midway through the period by way of a 13-0 run and led by as many as four. Auburn (19-9, 9-6) regained momentum after that, however, with an 11-1 run of its own to go up by six.
The Rebels battled back again and cut the deficit down to a point with 14 seconds to play after sophomore guard James White hit a desperation 3-pointer after a missed free throw by junior guard Matt Murrell.
Up by three late, Auburn opted to foul Murrell, who missed one of two free throws. Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. then hit a pair of free throws to seal the game for the Tigers.
The Rebels missed 12 free throws in the game, including eight in the second half. Auburn made its final eight free throws, including six-straight from Green.
“We had some unbelievable opportunities in transition and just didn’t convert. We turned it over, and … we had so many chances for and-1s, 3-point plays and we came out with zero or one,” Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis said. " … Proud of our team. They keep fighting the good fight. And, like I told them, there’s a conference tournament at the end. We’re going to be a tough out, and proud of our players, and we have to keep fighting it every day.”
The Rebels missed nine of their first 12 shots from the field in the game but trailed by just a point with 7:47 left in the first half and took a 24-22 lead on a Murrell layup with six minutes to play. The Tigers outscored Ole Miss 18-9 to close out the half, however, and led by seven at the break. Senior forward Myles Burns was the only Rebels player with more than eight points in the first half.
Murrell scored 15 of his team-high 23 points in the second half. He was joined by Burns (14) and White (13) in double-figure scoring.
Ole Miss hosts LSU Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
