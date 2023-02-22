Mississippi Alabama Basketball

Ole Miss guard Matthew Murrell (11) is shown in a file photo here. He scored 15 of his team-high 23 points in the second half at Auburn Wednesday, but the Rebels lost another close game.

 Vasha Hunt/AP

Ole Miss overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half at Auburn Wednesday night but came up just short against the Tigers, falling 78-74.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.