Ole Miss receiver Dontario Drummond runs after a catch against Mississippi State in the 2021 Egg Bowl.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Ole Miss offense

QB;2;Matt Corral;Jr.

RB;9;Jerrion Ealy;Jr.

WR;13;Braylon Sanders;Sr.

WR;11;Dontario Drummond;Sr.

WR;1;Jonathan Mingo;Jr.

TE;81;Casey Kelly;So.

LT;64;Nick Broeker;Jr.

LG;73;Eli Acker;Fr.

C;51;Orlando Umana;Sr.

RG; 54;Caleb Warren;So.

RT;78;Jeremy James;Sr.

Ole Miss defense

DE; 33;Cedric Johnson;So.

DT;97;Jamond Gordon;So.

NT;55;KD Hill;Jr.

DE;7;Sam Williams;Sr.

OLB;35;Mark Robinson;Sr

MLB;44;Chance Campbell;Sr.

NB;3;Otis Reese;Sr.

CB;5;Deantre Prince;Jr.

SS;1;Jake Springer;Sr.

FS;21;AJ Finley;Jr.

CB;24;Deane Leonard;Sr.

Ole Miss special teams

K;93;Cale Nation;So.

P;96;Mac Brown;Sr.

Baylor offense

QB;11;Gerry Bohanon;Jr.

RB;1;Trestan Ebner;Sr. OR 7;Abram Smith;Sr.

WR;9;Tyquan Thornton;Sr.

WR;21;Josh Fleeks;Sr.

WR;0;R.J. Sneed;Sr.

TE;86;Ben Sims;Jr.

LT;76;Connor Galvin;Sr.

LG;55;Xavier Newman-Johnson;Sr. OR 54;Micah Mazzccua;fr.

C;66;Jacob Gall;Sr. OR 55;Xavier Newman-Johnson;Sr.

RG;63;Grant Miller;Sr. OR 57;Johncarlo Valentin;Sr.

RT;58;Gavin Byers;So. OR 64;Khalil Keith;Sr.

Baylor defense

F;96;Cole Maxwell;Sr.

N;62;Siaki Ika;So.

E;95;Gabe Hall;So.

JACK;55;Garmon Randolph;So.

MLB;5;Dillon Doyle;Jr.

WLB;2;Terrel Bernard;Sr.

STAR;8;Jalen Pitre;Sr.

CB;12;Kalon Barnes;Sr.

S;22;J.T. Woods;Sr.

S;4;Christian Morgan;Sr.

CB;3;Raleigh Texada;Sr.

Baylor special teams

K;98;Isaiah Hankins;Fr.

P;43;Issac Power;Jr.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

