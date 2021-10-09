OXFORD – It wouldn’t be an Ole Miss-Arkansas game unless it was a little bit weird.
The No. 17 Rebels and No. 13 Razorbacks exchanged blows Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway.
Behind a stellar performance from redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral and junior running back Snoop Conner, Ole Miss was able to overcome the devastating Arkansas running game with 324 rushing yards of its own and win a 52-51 thriller on homecoming.
Here are three takeaways:
Matt Corral is a true dual-threat: Corral was solid through the air Saturday afternoon, but he made a big difference on the ground, particularly in the first half. He had 58 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the game’s first 30 minutes and 94 total, including a diving run up the middle to break the plane of the end zone that gave the Rebels their first lead of the game. Corral also scored on a two-point try where he was kicked in the face by an Arkansas defender but managed to power his way to the corner.
Each time things looked like they were turning for the worse for Ole Miss, Corral seemed to reach into his bag of ground game tricks to keep momentum from swinging the other way.
The run defense needs work: The Razorbacks gashed Ole Miss, particularly in the first half of Saturday’s game. Arkansas averaged 5.5 yards per carry and racked up 186-first half rushing yards and 350 overall.
The Rebels are going to stay aggressive on fourth down: At Alabama last weekend, the Rebels were unable to convert three key fourth downs in the first half, helping the Crimson Tide jump out to a 28-0 lead. Against Arkansas, Ole Miss kept its foot on the gas once again, converting four of five tries, including a failed one at its own 33-yard line in the third quarter that led to a field goal that tied the game at 24.