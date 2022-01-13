Following its first loss since mid-November, the Ole Miss women’s basketball team bounced back in a big way Thursday night at SJB Pavilion.
Behind 19 points from senior guard Lashonda Monk, the Rebels (14-2 overall, 2-1 SEC) cruised past Alabama (10-6, 1-4) 86-56 in a game they trailed for less than a minute in.
Ole Miss was coming off a 12-point loss to Tennessee on Sunday, the program’s first taste of defeat since the season opener against Belmont. Thursday’s matchup was never really in question, as the Rebels led by eight at halftime and blew things open in the second half, outscoring the Crimson Tide 52-30 in the final two quarters.
“Any time you get knocked down, you have a decision to make. You’re either going to lay there or you’re going to respond. That was my word in the locker room, for my pregame speech,” coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “It’s 10%, really, what happens. It’s 90% how you respond.”
The Rebels forced 21 Alabama turnovers and converted them into 26 points. They also received massive contributions off the bench from senior guard Angel Baker and sophomore forward Snudda Collins, as the two combined to score 33 points. Sophomore forward Madison Scott had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
“We really challenged them at halftime to step up and show that we can dominate defensively,” McPhee-McCuin said. “And I thought we did that.”
Ole Miss hosts Mississippi State (11-4, 2-1) on Sunday at 2 p.m.