OXFORD — Through four games, No. 3 Ole Miss baseball’s offense has been as good as advertised — 47 runs scored amid two games ended prematurely due to the run-rule and another for rain, seven home runs and, most importantly, a 4-0 record.
But the pitching is coming along, too, and while it isn’t a finished product, there have been glimpses of what can be as spring rolls along.
Heading into a weekend series with VCU (2-2) at Swayze Field, the Rebels are allowing 2.8 runs per game. Junior Derek Diamond went five innings Friday, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi transfer John Gaddis went four innings Saturday, and junior Drew McDaniel went 3 2-3 innings before giving way to the bullpen.
Oregon State transfer Jack Washburn made it through three innings in Wednesday’s 15-5 win over Arkansas State, striking out four with four walks while surrendering two earned runs.
Friday’s matchup with the Rams is set to start at 4 p.m.
While the starters haven’t gone deep into games in the last two matchups, the Rebels have shown potential in the bullpen from a number of different arms.
Freshman Riley Maddox dazzled in his debut, topping out at around 94 miles per hour. He pitched two innings in the season opener and struck out three Charleston Southern batters. Fellow freshman Hunter Elliott made his debut Saturday against the Bucs, pitching 1 1-3 innings without surrendering a hit.
Sophomore Jack Dougherty shined in his one appearance, throwing two innings Saturday with five strikeouts and not hits allowed. And, during Monday’s game against the Red Wolves, junior Dylan DeLucia entered the game for Washburn with two runners on and no outs in the fourth and proceeded to strike out the side.
“I don’t know if it was important to get (DeLucia) in that situation, but it was nice to see him get out of,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “Tough jam with first and second, no outs, he was able to make some pitches and gets us off the field … You need guys like that. You need guys to be able to get you off the field.”