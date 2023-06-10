OXFORD — If you ask John Gaddis who the best athlete at Charles Schwab Field was on June 26, 2022, he wouldn’t tell you it was himself or one of his national championship-winning teammates.
No, Gaddis says that title belongs to a now 78-year-old man who had waited for years to launch himself onto one more Rebels dogpile.
Raymond Carter — or as Gaddis affectionately calls him, “Mr. Raymond” — has been a bus driver for Ole Miss athletics since 2011. Carter, Mississippi born and raised, carries football, volleyball, track and field, and baseball players to wherever it is they need to be.
Baseball, which he has driven since the 2012 academic year, is particularly special for the Tupelo native.
Carter became an internet sensation when he jumped on the dogpile after the Rebels’ 9-1 victory over LSU that clinched the 2018 SEC Tournament title. The SEC Network did a piece on him, and he became a celebrity in Oxford circles.
“Guys come and say, ‘Can I get your autograph?’” Carter said, chuckling. “And I said, ‘You don’t want my autograph.’”
When the Rebels swept through the Coral Gables regional last June, players asked if he wanted in on the celebration, again. No, he said respectfully, he had bigger fish to fry. He was given an all-access pass to the dugout and field when the Rebels made their run to the College World Series. Carter even planned out his route to the field.
After Brandon Johnson struck out the final Oklahoma batter to win the 2022 national championship, Carter was a blur. So fast, in fact, he somehow managed to be on the bottom of the pile with Gaddis, the game’s winning pitcher.
“Raymond is jumping around like he’s a 20-year-old. It was so funny,” Gaddis, now in medical school, said with a laugh. “And he was on the ground, and I helped him up. … I’ve never seen somebody look that athletic.”
A man with many relationships
If Northeast Mississippi offered the title of most interesting man, Carter may well be it.
He’s lived a handful of lives, each somehow more fascinating than the previous — an Ole Miss football player, a teacher, coach and jeweler, a longtime SEC official and part-time personal trainer, a driver of an 18-wheeler and, after former head football coach Houston Nutt chose him, Ole Miss’ wheels on the road.
But there’s a commonality between every iteration of Carter: relationships.
Carter has never met a stranger. He knows what to say and when to say it, regardless of age or walk of life. He is a treasured member of the Ole Miss family, one whose value goes beyond any amount of miles he puts on a bus.
It’s the reason Carter owns a CWS championship ring, name engraved and all. He’s part of the team.
“I don’t know how many times he may have picked up an 18-year-old, a freshman who was having a bad day … That’s what’s different to me. That’s what sets him apart,” Nutt said. “… That’s not normal. That’s not ordinary. That’s extraordinary, is what it is.”
His career as a coach and teacher laid the foundation
Carter graduated from Tupelo High School in 1962. He went on to play linebacker and offensive line for Ole Miss under Johnny Vaught.
Upon completion of his playing career, Carter got a job at Tupelo High as a social studies teacher and assistant football coach. Among the players he coached while with Tupelo was Frank Dowsing, the former Mississippi State great and member of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.
Fellow former Rebel and then-Columbus High School head coach Billy Brewer thought Carter to be a talented coach. In a perfect world, he wanted Carter on his own staff. Jumping to a rival then, though, was a big no-no. So Brewer put in a word to a friend at Vicksburg, where Carter eventually became head coach.
But after the two main high schools in Vicksburg consolidated and Carter was shifted to an assistant coaching role, he decided coaching was no longer for him. He moved back to Tupelo to run a jewelry store with an added side-hustle — high school refereeing.
Transitioning to officiating
Brewer got the Ole Miss job prior to the 1983 season after stints at Southeastern Louisiana and Louisiana Tech. In order to better get a feel for how games might be officiated, he asked Carter to come and referee his scrimmages in 1986. Carter was a natural, and perhaps most importantly for a referee, he was never rattled.
“If you’re going to be on the field, you cannot let anything bother you,” Carter said. … All the pressure and everything … it just never bothered me.”
Carter’s officiating skill, along with his coaching and collegiate football playing career, made him a perfect candidate for an SEC officiating job, Brewer told him. He sent in his application to the SEC offices and was accepted as an official in the mid-1980s.
That’s when the real fun began.
Former Mississippi State head coach Jackie Sherrill said he would occasionally hand the referee on his sideline a set of earplugs before a game because he was going to “be hollering in their ear.”
Back in those days, he said, you had the opportunity to know referees on a personal level. They often worked multiple games of a team per season, would officiate practices, and coaches would attend refereeing seminars with them. You knew them as people.
Carter included.
Sherrill still speaks fondly of Carter. He was fair and clear. Sherrill says without hesitation it was Carter’s ability to explain and work with those around him that separated him from the pack.
“Raymond had the ability to defuse any situation that may have occurred, and he had the ability to look at a coach, talk to a coach, and get the coach to understand what the call was and why the call was,” Sherrill said. “He just, he had (this) way to communicate. He did communicate. And the coaches, they may not at that instant really understood it or get along, but they certainly respected Carter.”
End of officiating career opens new door
As Carter’s 60th birthday crept nearer, he faced an impending reality — his Saturdays in the fall were set to be increasingly open.
SEC rules stated that officials weren’t allowed to referee after turning 60. Carter insisted he still had it in him.; He wasn’t as spry as he used to be, but as you get older, you learn how to better position yourself to see the little things, he said. As a pitcher might learn a new off-speed offering when his fastball velocity drops, referees learn new tricks to stay at the top of their game. It’s all about your eyes, Carter notes.
Carter approached Bobby Gaston, head of SEC officials at the time, and was candid. He wanted to stay on, and his postgame reports were still stellar. But Gaston’s hands were tied.
“You can’t do anything about your birthday,” Carter said. “Eventually, it’s going to get you.”
Carter wasn’t ready to retire. He saw an ad in the newspaper for big-rig driving, got his commercial driver’s license in 2004 and drove around the country in an 18-wheeler for half a year or so. He estimates he drove about 100,000 miles and made it home three times over those six months. That lifestyle wasn’t for him, so he started driving for Ashley Furniture and unloading hauls.
While he couldn’t be a referee for the SEC any longer, he was free to help officiate practices, which he had off-and-on since the mid 1980s. Nutt and Carter became friends when the latter refereed scrimmages starting in 2011.
Nutt took a liking to Carter. A friendship developed. Nutt, too, had a thought.
“Do you have your commercial driver’s license?” Nutt queried. Carter responded in the affirmative.
“Some guys drive a bus, and it’s basically, ‘I’m going to get you there and I’m going to pick up my check,’” Nutt said. “I saw it different, much different with him. And that’s when I went to him and said, ‘Hey, you have to be our bus driver, our No. 1 guy.’”
Nutt notes Carter excelled, in particular, with student-athletes. Yes, he was half a lifetime older than them. But Carter had a genuine care for each player and coach.
'We care about him'
Former Rebels baseball star Tim Elko and his family shared a close bond with Carter. Carter remembers Elko before he became a star, when he struggled for playing time in his early days in Oxford. He remembers the emotional pain Elko went through after tearing his ACL in 2021. And he was there for the triumphant return.
It’s why, when Carter asked Elko to make a “happy birthday” video for his young granddaughter, he was more than happy to oblige. He signed a jersey for her, too.
“You can’t fool an 18 or 19-year-old. You really can’t fool them,” Nutt said. ”And so when you have a genuine interest, there's a trust. He had genuine interest. It wasn’t counterfeit. And the players picked up on that, and I picked up on it."
When the Rebels slogged to a 7-14 mark in SEC play in 2022, Carter never once got frustrated, Gaddis said. He showed up every single day, same smile, fist bumping every player as they walked on the bus. It brought a level of comfort.
“He could probably talk to a wall,” Gaddis joked, “and the wall would respond.”
Carter also stood up for the team. During a series loss at Arkansas last spring, Razorbacks fans did their fair share of hollering as the Rebels loaded the bus. Carter stepped in with a few choice words.
“This guy just loves what he does. He loves us,” Elko said. “He's just happy to be there for us and, and help us in any way that he can. And I think you can feel that anytime you talk to him. And I think that that's probably what I remember, is just someone who genuinely enjoyed being there for us and serving.”
Last summer during the Coral Gables regional, Ole Miss’ baseball’s Instagram account posted a picture of Carter, sitting in the stands during a practice, with his feet on one of the seats in front of him. Nearly everybody on the team reposted that picture proudly. Why?
“He’s the man.”
Carter had every intention of hauling the Ole Miss baseball team to the 2014 College World Series. That was until administration decided to fly the team out there with a plane big enough to carry all the equipment.
Head coach Mike Bianco recognized the disappointment, and matched it with an idea.
Oxford’s airport is less than 10 minutes from Swayze Field. Carter would shuttle the team there and scoop them up in Memphis whenever their journey in Omaha ended.
“You can tell he cares about you,” Bianco said. “He’s the guy that wants to give you a big giant hug, and he’s the guy that brings a smile to your face. … You love him, you know that he sincerely cares about you, and he brightens your day.”
That care has carried more personal weight with Carter this year.
Carter’s wife, Peggie, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August. It’s a rare form of cancer that does not have much in the way of treatments, Carter said. Within days of Peggie’s prognosis, Bianco had called to check on the family. Players texted Raymond to see how Peggie was doing.
Following a series of operations, Peggie’s latest three-month image scan suggests she’s in remission, though it could come back. They’re “in a holding pattern,” Carter said. She is doing well and “still looks beautiful.”
“We care about him. We know he cares about us and you can feel how sincere he is when he’s around you,” Bianco said. “When him or his wife or his family, when they’re going through these tough, tough times, you want to reach out to the people that you care about when they’re going through some hard times. When they’re going through it, you hurt with them.”
Carter has to take a physical once a year to ensure that he is able to drive safely drive. At the end of the baseball season, he said his goodbyes to coaches and players like he always does. But those goodbyes hit differently of late. Carter, who will be 79 in August, is climbing in age. You still can’t do anything about your birthday, you know. But he’s determined to drive the Rebels until he absolutely can’t anymore. The companionship is far too much to walk away from.
“That’s probably the best way to describe (him),” Sherrill said. “He’s a people person.”
Following the Rebels’ national title run, Carter was informed he would be given a national championship ring — exactly the same as all the players and coaches received. He already had one for the 2018 SEC title. In addition to his name engraved on the side, there are two slogans written on his: one is the famous “Don’t let the Rebs get hot.” The other resonates more deeply with Carter.
Enjoy the ride.
“He didn’t make a home run hit. He didn't throw a guy out at first. He didn't play catcher. But he had a significant role,” Nutt said. “And what’s that role? Being a genuine friend, and the players know that he’s in the foxhole with them. To me, that says it all.”
