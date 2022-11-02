Ole Miss is 8-1, just knocked off Texas A&M on the road and is off for its bye week. Next up is Alabama comes on Nov. 12. There’s no better time to answer your questions about Ole Miss than right now, while we all have a little bit of time to breathe.
Is Judkins not just first team All-SEC but also first team All-American?
-Lorenzo
Freshman running back Quinshon Judkins has been nothing short of spectacular — he has 1,036 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, both program freshman records. Also of note: there’s still four games left (including the bowl). Judkins has been an absolute workhorse, having racked up 34 carries last weekend in College Station. He’s splitting carries with another player in Zach Evans who, if completely healthy, would probably have very similar numbers to Judkins. I don’t think there’s any question Judkins will be first-team All-SEC with Arkansas’ Raheim Sanders and/or Alabama Jahmyr Gibbs at this point. All-American, however, is tricky.
According to College Football Reference, there has been just one consensus first-team All-American true freshman running back since 2004: Oklahoma’s Adrian Peterson, who ran for 1,925 yards and scored 15 touchdowns in 2004 for the Sooners. It’s hard for freshmen to garner All-American honors, and that seems especially true at running back. Just looking at the contenders for the honors this year, there are some pretty good ones around college football: Illinois’ Chase Brown, Michigan’s Blake Corum, Texas’ Bijan Robinson, Pitt’s Israel Abanikanda, Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim and Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn are among those who will garner consideration. These players also have the benefit of being veterans that likely have more name recognition, for better or worse.
Should Judkins get first-team All-American consideration? Without question. Will he realistically get that chance? It’s an uphill battle, historically.
Which version of the Joker would you most like to see Lane Kiffin dress up as and why?
-Matt
Full disclosure: I’m a huge fan of Marvel and DC. I actually had this internal conversation with myself following Kiffin’s on-field, postgame interview after the Texas A&M game. Kiffin was asked by Cole Cubelic what he was going to be for Halloween, and Kiffin joked that Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher might have "a Joker outfit for me," referencing Fisher's offseason “clown” comment.
Back to the question at hand: I’m down to two options: the one from “The Dark Knight” and the one from “Suicide Squad.” Jared Leto’s version from “Suicide Squad” generally doesn’t do it for me. He’s angsty for the purpose of being angsty and crazy because he can be. He lacks development; he’s a caricature. Now, Heath Ledger’s interpretation from “The Dark Knight” has character and is very calculated, very well thought out and does everything with a purpose. To me, that’s a lot like Kiffin: he says what is on his mind, and it is always for a reason.
If there were midseason awards for Ole Miss football — who is winning the MVP, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year right now?
-Clay
I think all of these minus DPOY could easily be Quinshon Judkins and, at this point, if he played defense I’m sure he would be in the conversation for that, too. I think he is the team’s MVP, Rookie of the Year and OPOY, but I would also put senior wide receiver Jonathan Mingo in the conversation for OPOY. Ole Miss lost a lot of receivers from last year’s team, and Mingo has stepped to the plate to be the team’s ace. He’s second in the SEC in receiving yards, set the Ole Miss single-game receiving record vs. Vanderbilt and is generally the team’s go-to target when Jaxson Dart needs someone to make a play. I might also put Dart in as a possible OPOY; he hasn’t been perfect, but his skillset is part of what makes the Ole Miss offense so deadly. He has a deep ball arm and the ability to wreck a defense with his legs; he’s an extremely unique player that drastically changes a game, even if the numbers don’t always back it up.
DPOY is an interesting conversation; I could be talked into a few players: Troy Brown, A.J. Finley, Tysheem Johnson, Jared Ivey, Tavius Robinson and Ladarius Tennison have all had huge seasons. But for me it’s senior cornerback Deantre Prince. Prince has shut down one side of the field this season. Coming into the Texas A&M game, Prince had a completion percentage against of 34.5, the 12th-best mark in the country. He’s been extremely dependable at a position that demands consistency.
If Ole Miss beats Alabama and/or wins the SEC West, is that more likely to keep Lane Kiffin in Oxford with the Auburn job now open?
-Mike
I knew this question was coming in some fashion; it was inevitable. Kiffin is always a popular name in coaching carousel rumors. Auburn just hired former Mississippi State athletics director John Cohen and fired head coach Bryan Harsin, which has reopened the floodgates as far as the Kiffin rumors are concerned.
If the Rebels were to take down Alabama and/or win the SEC West, the conversation would only heat up. I don’t know if that necessarily would make a difference in how he’s seen by other athletic departments, however. If a program likes Kiffin now, they will continue to do so, and vice versa. I don’t think Kiffin is necessarily going to be a fit everywhere, and Auburn has never struck me as a good fit other than it simply being Auburn. It’s fools’ gold to put too much stock into a single game; a win or loss against Alabama doesn’t really define who Kiffin is as a coach.
I think the thing in play is a renegotiated contract. If the Rebels keep winning, that contract is likely going to be north of $8 million per year (it’s about $7.5 million base salary right now). Now, if another school offers that sort of per year money and Ole Miss can’t match, then maybe this conversation changes.
If Dart were to get hurt, who replaces him in the Alabama game?
-Henry
I think it would potentially depend on the severity of the injury. If it was long term, it might change things. When Dart left the game for a play last weekend, Kinkead Dent came in the game despite being the third quarterback on the depth chart. The same was true at the end of the Vanderbilt game, when Dent got time late when the game had already been decided.
Kiffin told reporters after the Tulsa game that he and Luke Altmyer’s family had conversations about a “plan” for him going forward. That plan has never explicitly been revealed to the public but, at least from my perspective, it looks like they’re redshirting Altmyer (hence Dent entering the game) so he can retain his year of eligibility for whatever his future holds (he’s already played in three games; you can play in four and keep redshirt status). So, hypothetically, he has one more game he can play in.
If a situation arose where Dart couldn’t play in multiple games, however, that brings up an interesting scenario: assuming the redshirt hypothesis is true, would all parties involved be willing to burn the redshirt? That’s impossible to know from my vantage point.
I think the answer to this question depends on the outlook of the hypothetical injury to the Rebels’ starter.
