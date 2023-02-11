OXFORD — Sometimes, it’s really as easy as making or missing shots.
With Ole Miss up by one and under a minute to play, South Carolina’s Jacobi Wright hit a 3-pointer from the corner in front of the visitor’s bench, sending his Gamecocks teammates into a frenzy and giving his team its first lead of the day. The Rebels then missed a pair of 3-point tries in the game’s waning seconds, and South Carolina defeated Ole Miss 64-61 at SJB Pavilion Saturday.
Ole Miss (10-15, 2-10 SEC) led by nine in the first half and by four points with 1:31 left to play but were outscored 9-2 the remainder of the game. The Rebels also led for more than 31 minutes.
After hitting 6 of 14 shots from 3-point range in the first half, the Rebels went 0 for 9 in the second. Ole Miss made just over half of its layup tries in the game.
As well as things went late in Tuesday’s win at Georgia, the Rebels were unable to replicate that same magic in front of the home crowd.
“You got to keep scoring. You got to keep scoring. I don’t care if it’s football, baseball … basketball, you have to score points. You got to be able to score,” head coach Kermit Davis said. “… When we had chances to really increase the lead, we didn’t.”
Ole Miss led 57-55 with just under five minutes to play following a pair of free throws from junior guard Matthew Murrell. Over the next three minutes, the Rebels missed three shots, two free throws and committed a turnover, failing to increase their lead during a stretch where South Carolina (9-16, 2-10) didn’t score a point, either.
Wright’s go-ahead 3-pointer was part of nine-straight points scored for the Gamecocks that was broken up by a layup from senior guard Tye Fagan with one second on the clock.
“It is frustrating at times, because at this point, it’s like a redundant thing,” Fagan said. “ … We have two or three-minute stresses throughout the day, whether it’s at the front of the second half, middle or toward the end game where we have small scoring droughts.”
After Wright hit his shot from deep, Murrell tried a 3-pointer on the next possession that was just a bit off, forcing the Rebels to foul. Ole Miss found new life, however, when guard Meechie Johnson missed the second free throw of a one-and-one to keep it a one possession game.
Freshman guard Amaree Abram was unable to connect on a 3-point try with 6 seconds to play, though, and this time Johnson hit both of his free throws to ice the game.
Davis was postgame if he believed he could get the Rebels turned around this year and in general.
“I do. I do. No question about it. We’ve got a really inept team at home, and I apologize to our fans for that. We’ve had, no telling how many games just like this, and that is on me. Close losses to the head coach, 100%,” Davis said. “(But) I don’t think there’s any question about it. But right now, it’s something that, we’re not putting the product out on the floor that we need to put.”
Fagan led Ole Miss with 17 points. Senior forward Robert Allen was the only other Rebels player to finish in double-figure scoring. Forward Hayden Brown led the Gamecocks with 18 points, and Wright finished with 17 points on 6 of 9 from the field.
With six regular-season games and one guaranteed SEC Tournament game to play, time is running out for Ole Miss to turn things around. But Fagan remains confident this group can do it. It’s just a matter of them doing it.
“We have guys that are relentlessly working in the gym. Coach Davis is not going to stop putting together a great gameplan. The gameplan today was good enough to win. This loss, it was on the players. That two, three-minute stretch was us. Turnover, missed free throws, whatever the case may be, that’s not Coach Davis. That’s us. And those are things that we can fix. That’s within our control.
“ … I think we feel like, I think these next (six) games, I like us to win all (six). That’s just how I feel.”
Ole Miss plays at Florida Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.