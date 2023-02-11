Mississippi Oklahoma St Basketball

Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis, left, talks with players, from left to right, Amaree Abram, TJ Caldwell, Jaemyn Brakefield and Tye Fagan against Oklahoma State earlier this season. Fagan said Saturday's loss to South Carolina was on the players, and Davis told media he believes he's still the coach to turn around the program.

 Mitch Alcala

OXFORD — Sometimes, it’s really as easy as making or missing shots.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.