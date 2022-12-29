HOUSTON — The future is still bright for an Ole Miss football program that has won 18 games over the last two seasons. But the last half of the 2022 season is going to burn for a bit.
The Rebels had a self-inflicted disaster of a first half against Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl Wednesday night. It included going 1-of-5 on fourth down — one coming via an unsuccessful fake punt — and a trio of turnovers from sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart. Ole Miss trailed 26-7 at halftime and fell to the Red Raiders 42-25.
Dart threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in the first two quarters. Two of the Rebels’ four failed fourth down tries in the first half came at the their own 27 and 32-yard line.
Ole Miss ended the day two of seven on fourth down. The two teams combined for 13 fourth-down tries.
After a 7-0 start, the Rebels (8-5, 4-4 SEC) finished the season losing five of six games, including four in a row to close out the campaign.
Dart finished the day 25 of 41 for 361 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions and a lost fumble.
The Rebels opted to receive the opening kickoff and stalled inside the Texas Tech 40 on a failed fourth-down pass attempt. The Red Raiders turned around and drove to the Ole Miss 11-yard line. Tyler Shough was intercepted in the end zone by sophomore defensive back Trey Washington, marking the first interception of his career.
Ole Miss went for it again on fourth down, this time from its own 29, and again came up short. The Red Raiders would not be denied near the goal line this time, however, as Shough took it in himself from two yards out on fourth down to give Texas Tech the first points of the game.
Dart hit junior Dayton Wade for a 37-yard completion on the first play of the ensuing drive, which set up Evans’ eight yard touchdown run that tied the game at seven.
Trailing 10-7 near the end of the first quarter, Dart was intercepted on fourth-and-3 at the Red Raiders’ 18. The Red Raiders again drove deep into Ole Miss territory down to the 3-yard line. That’s when the Rebels came up big, stuffing four-straight plays — the last a fourth-down throw to a bunch set of receivers that freshman cornerback Davison Igbinosun took down well short of the line to gain.
Dart was intercepted for the second time on a throw to junior Jordan Watkins that set up Shough’s second fourth-down touchdown run. The Rebels failed to execute a fake punt, which led to a Red Raiders field goal that made it a 20-7 game.
Dart fumbled on the next drive, which led to a touchdown pass from Shough with just under 30 seconds left in the half to give Texas Tech a 19-point halftime lead.
Ole Miss scored on its first possession of the second half, a perfectly arced 11-yard touchdown pass to Watkins to bring the Rebels within three scores.
Senior defensive end Tavius Robinson forced the second of his two fumbles on the day later in the third quarter, but again, Ole Miss was unable to convert a fourth-and-short try.
Ole Miss trailed by 19 with 9:08 left in the fourth but made things interesting when senior wide receiver Malik Heath made a one-handed touchdown grab with just over three minutes to play, bringing the deficit down to 10. But Texas Tech returned the onside kick try all the way for a touchdown to put the finishing touches on the Red Raiders’ victory.
