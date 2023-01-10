OXFORD — Ole Miss was unable to hold onto a one-point halftime lead over No. 21 Auburn Tuesday night, dropping a 82-73 matchup with the Tigers at SJB Pavilion to extend its losing streak to five games overall.
With the loss, Ole Miss (8-8, 0-4 SEC) is off to an 0-4 start in conference play. It’s been a particularly brutal slate of opponents for the Rebels to start the 2022-23 SEC season. Their four opponents — Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi State and Auburn — are a combined 52-10 this season.
Despite the tough start to SEC play, head coach Kermit Davis said he isn't worried about where his team is at mentally.
“We need to win a game. Sure, everybody needs to win. It makes everything feel good, no doubt. We need to get that feeling,” Davis said. “ … We looked at it earlier — That was a tough four games. But we were in a position where we thought we could win two or three games and we didn’t do it.
“ … Leagues are unforgiving, especially this league, (in) any sport, it doesn’t matter what sport you coach, and nobody’s going to feel sorry for (you). You have to go and work, put in the time, and we have to keep encouraging and develop these players in our locker room.”
Junior guard Matthew Murrell scored a team-high 24 points in the loss. Junior forward Jaemyn Brakefield scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half, which included a pair of 3-pointers and a monstrous dunk off an Auburn turnover that tied the game at 29.
The Rebels got off to a hot start and 15-10 lead at the first media timeout and by as many as seven in the first half. The strong start was highlighted by six quick points from Murrell, which included a highlight dunk through contact that resulted in a three-point play.
The Tigers (13-3, 3-1) responded with a 8-0 run over a two-minute span to briefly take the lead back. But Ole Miss didn’t fold, steadying the ship over a back-and-forth finish to a first half that saw 10 lead changes. A late layup from Murrell through the heart of the Tigers’ defense was the Rebels’ finishing touch on a 35-34 halftime lead.
“I felt like we started the game with a lot of energy, and we got the crowd into it,” Murrell said. “So, if we can … bring that energy to each game and then carry it over to the second half, I feel like we can be a great team.”
Auburn started the second half on a 19-8 run and turned a one-point halftime deficit into a 10-point lead behind nine points from Allen Flanigan. The Tigers led by as many as 14 in the second half. Ole Miss cut the lead down to seven with 1:16 to play on a 3-pointer from senior Tye Fagan but was unable to trim the lead further.
“… This game right here, the game broke good. We played really well early,” Davis said. “And then just that first seven or eight minutes, as you saw, we couldn’t make plays, and they out-toughed us in that period of time.”
Ole Miss hosts Georgia Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for noon.
