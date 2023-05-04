Ole Miss surrendered a seven-run lead to Missouri Thursday night, and Tigers shortstop Matt Garcia broke a 9-9 tie in the eighth with a two-run home run as Missouri took down Ole Miss 11-9 in the opener of the teams’ three-game series in Columbia, Missouri.
Trailing 9-2, the Tigers scored six runs in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to one. Missouri third baseman Luke Mann tied the game with a solo home run in the seventh, his second long ball of the game, and Garcia hit the go-ahead home run off junior Jack Dougherty to cap off the comeback. The Tigers scored the final nine runs of the game.
“Another tough one. It’s hard to put into words anymore,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “But to have a 9-2 lead … with your ace on the mound and another ace in the bullpen, and to not finish it, obviously, is disappointing.”
Junior Xavier Rivas started for Ole Miss (24-22, 5-17 SEC) and racked up six strikeouts over the first three innings and eight total in 5.1 innings of work. He gave up four earned runs.
The teams were scoreless through the first before junior left fielder Kemp Alderman hit a 466-foot two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning to give Ole Miss a 2-0 lead. Junior right fielder T.J. McCants hit an opposite field three-run home run a couple batters later to open up the lead.
Missouri (26-19, 6-16) catcher Tre Morris hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to put the Tigers on the board.
Ole Miss loaded the bases in the fifth and wound up scoring two more runs, the last coming on a single from sophomore designated hitter John Kramer that led to a throwing error. The Rebels score two runs in sixth as well, including a solo home run from junior shortstop Jacob Gonzalez.
In just his second appearance of the season, sophomore reliever Riley Maddox gave up four runs without recording an out in the sixth. Sophomore Mason Nichols got the final two outs of the inning. Mann led off the seventh with a solo home run off Nichols. Nichols struck out five of the six batters he faced.
Gonzalez nearly put the Rebels back ahead in the eighth with a deep fly call into left-center, but Missouri’s Ty Wilmsmeyer robbed him above the wall. Garcia hit the decisive home run with two outs in the eighth.
“If we were going to use (Nichols) at all the rest of the weekend, we needed to get him out. Obviously, this game’s super important. But I don’t think he could have finished it where he was, pitch count-wise,” Bianco said. “So, (want) to go to Dougherty there, and obviously it didn’t work out.”
Ole Miss and Missouri continue their series Friday at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
