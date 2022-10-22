BATON ROUGE — A picture-perfect start for No. 7 Ole Miss wasn’t enough to break a streak the Rebels would like to get past.
Having not won at LSU since 2008, Ole Miss scored points on its first three drives against the Tigers — the first two finished off with touchdowns from freshman running back Quinshon Judkins — and jumped out to a 17-3 first-half lead Saturday afternoon. LSU clawed its way back into the game in the second quarter, however, and took its first lead of the afternoon in the third quarter. After taking that early two-touchdown lead, Ole Miss was outscored 42-3 the rest of the way in a 45-20 loss to the Tigers.
It's the first loss of the season for Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1 SEC), who plays at Texas A&M next weekend before its bye week.
After throwing for 204 yards in the first half, sophomore Jaxson Dart was 5 of 15 for 53 yards and a costly interception in the end zone. Ole Miss racked up 200 yards of offense in the first quarter but just 204 over the final three. The Rebels committed 10 penalties in the loss.
Judkins’ second score tied the Ole Miss single-season freshman rushing touchdown record with 12. Junior running back Zach Evans was dressed but did not play.
Ole Miss won the coin toss and drove 70 yards in five plays in just over a minute and a half by way of a pair of chunk passing plays from sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart to junior Jordan Watkins and senior Jonathan Mingo, the latter of which set up the Rebels inside the 5. Judkins capped off the drive with a six-yard score.
Judkins’ second touchdown was set up by a 28-yard strike from Dart to senior Malik Heath. Cruz added a field goal early in the second quarter to make it a 17-3 affair. LSU’s first two drives made it to the Ole Miss 6 and 25 and yielded just three points.
LSU junior quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a 34-yard touchdown to Jaray Jenkins between a pair of Ole Miss defenders for the Tigers’ first touchdown of the day. Daniels ran it in himself on the next drive from three yards out to tie the game at 17. Cruz hit from 48 to put Ole Miss back in front late in the first half. Heath had 119 receiving yards at the break.
LSU took a 24-20 lead midway through the third quarter on a touchdown pass from Daniels to tight end Mason Taylor. Ole Miss looked like it was going to retake the lead on its next drive, but Dart was intercepted on a hurried throw in the end zone on a one-handed catch from safety Joe Foucha. Daniels tacked on another rushing touchdown early in the fourth to extend the lead to double-digits. The Arizona State transfer put the icing on LSU’s cake with his third rushing touchdown, this one from 17-yards out.
Daniels finished with five total touchdowns.
