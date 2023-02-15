Mississippi Oklahoma St Basketball

Ole Miss' Amaree Abram (1) was hot early in the second half at Florida, but the Gators eventually pulled away.

 Mitch Alcala

Florida hit 59% of its shots Wednesday night — including 10 of 17 from behind the 3-point line — against Ole Miss, taking down the Rebels 79-64 in Gainesville, Florida.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.