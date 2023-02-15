Florida hit 59% of its shots Wednesday night — including 10 of 17 from behind the 3-point line — against Ole Miss, taking down the Rebels 79-64 in Gainesville, Florida.
It is the Rebels’ second loss in a row and 13th in their last 15 games.
Ole Miss (10-16, 2-11 SEC) missed eight of its first nine shots from the field but took a 15-14 lead midway through the first half following a 7-0 run and led by as many as four points.
The Gators retook the lead with a 7-0 run of their own, however, and led by 10 at halftime. Florida shot 67% from the field in the first and made its last nine shots to end the period. The Gators (14-12, 7-6) also hit 5 of 8 from 3-point range.
Star forward Colin Castleton had three first-half blocks, and Ole Miss finished the first 1 of 9 from the field.
The second half started much better for the Rebels, as an 8-0 run cut the Florida lead down to two with just over 17 minutes left in the period. Freshman guard Amaree Abram scored six of the first 10 points of the second.
Even without the services of Castleton, who left the game with a hand injury in the second, Florida created separation once again and upped its lead to 16 halfway through the period. Guard Myreon Jones scored nine of his team-high 15 points in the second and was one of five Gators to finish in double-figure scoring.
For the second game in a row, Ole Miss failed to make a 3-pointer in the second half and finished the game 3 of 12 from deep. Junior guard Matthew Murrell led Ole Miss with 15 points, and junior forward Jaemyn Brakefield scored 14.
The Rebels host Mississippi State Saturday at 2:30 p.m.