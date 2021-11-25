STARKVILLE — The Ole Miss defense made every stop it needed to, and junior running back Snoop Conner scored two short touchdowns Thursday night as the No. 8 Rebels topped Mississippi State 31-21 in the Egg Bowl.
With the win, Ole Miss won 10 regular-season games for the first time ever and will keep the Golden Egg for the second-straight year.
Here are three takeaways.
The run game had trouble early but figured it out
It was strength against strength for Ole Miss and Mississippi State Thursday night as far as the run game is concerned.
Ole Miss, who entered Thursday night as the No. 7 rushing offense in college football, managed just 22 first-quarter rushing yards and 60 in the first half. Junior running back Snoop Conner’s 1-yard rumble with 2:21 gave Ole Miss a lead heading into halftime.
The Bulldogs entered the game with the No. 7 rush defense and looked every bit the part in the early goings of the game.
Late in the game, however, the Rebels had more success on the ground, including a five-yard spinning score from Corral that put them up three scores.
The defense limited early damage
The Ole Miss offense wasn’t particularly sharp early, and Mississippi State drove the ball deep into Rebel territory on several occasions. In fact, all four of the Bulldogs’ first half drives made it inside the Ole Miss 25-yard line, and two made it all the way to the 11. Mississippi State managed all field goal tries on their drives, hitting two and missing two.
While it wasn’t always pretty, the Rebel defense found a little bit extra when things got dicey. Mississippi State didn’t help its own cause on the last of those tries, dropping a pair of passes — one of which would have been a touchdown — that led to a missed kick from Nolan McCord.
They had a signature first drive of the second half
While there was a lot of game left after the scoring drive, Ole Miss drove 82 yards on its opening drive of the half following a forced Mississippi State punt. The Rebels moved the ball with relative ease and set up a second 1-yard score from Conner on a 34-yard catch-and-run from senior wide receiver Dontario Drummond. Drummond ended the night with a team-high 133 yards.