OXFORD – No. 8 Ole Miss will no longer arrive in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 26 as previously scheduled, the school announced Wednesday in a statement.
The news comes on the heels of the College Football Playoff announcing that its participants would be allowed to show up two days ahead of the game rather than the normal five amid the surge in COVID cases due to the Omicron variant.
The specific day the Rebels (10-2 overall, 6-2 SEC) will arrive for the game has not yet been decided, according to Ole Miss.
“After reviewing the new policies for bowl activities, the team schedule has been adjusted to ensure the safest possible experience for the student-athletes and staff. Bowl week practices will begin in Oxford with the team’s arrival in New Orleans rescheduled from the 26th to later in the week,” the news releases reads. “That date and other travel details are still being finalized. In addition, while our program is in a good place from a health standpoint, our medical staff will continue to monitor our team to guard against concerns related to COVID-19.”
Earlier Wednesday, the CFP announced its forfeiture and postponement policies should a team not be available to play on a given day. The release also gave teams the option of arriving later for the bowl itself, the option of whether to participate in sanctioned bowl activities, and that all availability with players and coaches would be held virtually.
The Sugar Bowl has not yet announced whether it will adopt those additional CFP protocols.