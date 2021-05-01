OXFORD – After more than a month, No. 19 Ole Miss has won an SEC series.
The Rebels got a strong start from Doug Nikhazy and took control in the middle innings to knock off No. 12 South Carolina 7-3 in the first of two games Saturday at Swayze Field.
Ole Miss won 5-1 Friday and will go for its third SEC sweep beginning at 6 p.m.
The Rebels opened the SEC season with sweeps against Auburn and at Alabama but have since lost conference series at Florida, against Arkansas, at Mississippi State and at home against LSU.
In the first two games of the series the Gamecocks are hitting .142 and have scored four runs.
Nikhazy went 7 innings allowing six hits and three runs with no walks and five strikeouts.
He was ahead 7-1 when the Gamecocks got him for two runs on three hits in the seventh. After a two-run double Nikhazy fanned nine-hole hitter Michael Robinson to escape further damage.
Tyler Myers pitched a scoreless eighth but was lifted for closer Taylor Broadway after giving up a leadoff single in the ninth.
Broadway threw 15 pitches to finish Game 1. For an encore he locked down the win with three-straight outs, the third a line drive to Cael Baker at first.
Ole Miss (30-12, 12-8 SEC) stretched the lead in the sixth against a South Carolina bullpen that his been one of the Gamecocks’ calling cards.
This time Ole Miss scored with a sacrifice fly from pinch-hitter Connor Harris followed by a two-run home run from Jacob Gonzalez, his sixth of the year.
South Carolina right-hander Brannon Jordan walked four including Gonzalez with two outs and the bases loaded to force home Baker and give the Rebels a 2-1 lead in the second.
Ole Miss had tied the game at 1 earlier in the inning with a solo home run from Justin Bench.
The Gamecocks (26-14, 11-9 SEC) took the lead in the top fo the second with a solo home run from Colin Burgess.
Peters took over for Jordan with a 1.69 ERA and a .138 opponent batting average, but Ole Miss touched him for three earned runs on three hits in the sixth.