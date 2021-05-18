OXFORD – Ole Miss baseball, coming off a series win against No. 2 Vanderbilt, closes out its home regular season schedule tonight against Tennessee-Martin.
First pitch at Swayze Field is 6:30 p.m.
The Rebels are 17-3 in non-conference home games.
Ole Miss jumped five spots to No. 13 on Monday in this week’s release of the D1Baseball.com Top 25.
Tennessee-Martin is 17-27 overall, 9-15 in Ohio Valley Conference play.
Ole Miss plays at Georgia Thursday to begin the final SEC weekend before next week’s conference tournament.