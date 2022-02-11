Nearly a week off might be just what the Ole Miss women’s basketball team needed.
Last Monday’s matchup against LSU was the Rebels’ fourth time facing a ranked opponent in five games. Ole Miss (18-5, 6-4 SEC) lost a tight 68-64 contest to the Tigers in a game where the Rebels shot just 10 of 17 from the free-throw line.
Those five games came in the span of just over two weeks, as a postponed matchup against top-ranked South Carolina was rescheduled between tough games against Kentucky and Georgia.
So yes, this brief “break” came at a good time. The Rebels went 2-3 over the five-game stretch.
“We needed this week, guys. We needed this bye week. We have been going non-stop. And we have been the lucky team to catch everyone off of a bye week,” coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “I could feel it with my group. I feel like we did our best to maintain what I thought would have been the gauntlet part of the season.
“This (time off) is almost coming at a perfect time for us to complete this six-game stretch that we’re in right now.”
The grind toward the finish line starts up again today, as Ole Miss travels to Starkville to take on a Mississippi State (14-8, 5-5) team that has, despite everything going on around it, managed to keep itself from sinking.
Nikki McCray-Penson resigned before the season began, throwing interim Doug Novak into the fire. Injuries were part of Mississippi State’s story. So was the departure of the SEC’s leading scorer Rickea Jackson, who entered the transfer portal last month.
The team has persevered, however, and is still firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble. The Rebels defeated Mississippi State 86-71 in Oxford on Jan. 16.
McPhee-McCuin can’t help but respect what the Bulldogs have managed to pull off.
“It’s incredible to watch. It will be something that I probably try to study at the end of the season, like in the offseason, because I feel like their program has been hit with everything, from coaching changes to injuries to the transfer portal,” McPhee-McCuin said. “It’s been amazing to see how they navigate through it all … they have not allowed it to be an excuse.
The Bulldogs are led by guard Anastasia Hayes, who averages 18.9 points per game. Mississippi State is 10-3 at home this season and, prior to the matchup last month, had not lost to Ole Miss since 2014.
With a chance for a season sweep on the line, McPhee-McCuin sees a major opportunity at hand.
“We want to send a message as far as recruiting is concerned that we are now competitive and we have arrived. Let’s just face it, for, I think, 13 tries before, we had been unsuccessful when it came to going up and defeating them,” she said. “And also, it puts us one step closer to where we ultimately want to go, which is the NCAA Tournament. But, I mean, even more importantly, us just trying to vie and fight and compete for seeding as far as (the) SEC tournament is concerned, and even NCAA.”