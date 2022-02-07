OXFORD — Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin is certain that the tough moments her team has faced in recent games will prove valuable in the long run. Until then, however, it’s still in the "growing pains" phase.
The Rebels cut a late 12-point quarter deficit against No. 14 LSU down to three with 30 seconds to play Monday night at SJB Pavilion. Ole Miss was unable to complete the upset, though, falling to the Tigers 68-64.
Monday night’s game wrapped up a tough stretch of games for Ole Miss (18-5 overall, 6-4 SEC), which played four ranked opponents in its last five games. The Rebels went 2-3 over those games.
Senior guard Angel Baker led Ole Miss Monday with 20 points.
“Would we like to win these games right now? I mean, absolutely. You’re at home, you have a little crowd. You want to try to win these games when you can,” McPhee-McCuin said. “But we're going to continue to collect (information) and learn. Because we have a lot more basketball to go, and I'm not talking about just regular season. … I think it’s going to help us make a strong run in the SEC Tournament.
“It’s like you keep taking these tests, you keep taking tests, you keep taking tests. You’re learning.”
LSU (19-4, 7-3) entered the night averaging 76.5 points per game, tied for 17th nationally, but were stymied by the always-aggressive Rebels. Ole Miss held the Tigers to 37% from the field in the game, well below their season average of 46.5%.
The impressive defensive statistics weren’t enough to overcome untimely turnovers and losing the rebound battle. The Rebels committed 12 turnovers in the game, but five came in the third quarter. They were also outrebounded 50-39.
Ole Miss held star guard Khayla Pointer to three first-half points and 4 of 17 from the field overall. Pointer shot 11 free throws, however, somewhat emblematic of a larger problem — fouls. LSU shot 28 free throws Monday.
“Our game plan was to keep them off the glass. And we didn’t do that. They had 17 offensive rebounds,” McPhee-McCuin said. “Second point was to keep them off the free throw line. They shot 28 free throws.”
Ole Miss shot just 32% from the field in the first half against LSU and fell behind by as many as 10 in the second quarter. They were able to cut the deficit to just four at halftime, though, with six second-quarter points from Baker. Twenty points was her second-highest scoring total this season behind a 24-point effort against Texas Tech.
“I think it’s a matter of game flow,” Baker said. “But I also think it’s important, whoever’s hot, to get them the ball.”
The Rebels quickly tied the game at 27 in third but trailed by seven at the end of the period quarter due in part to those five turnovers.
Baker and the Rebels had one late run in them, however. Down 12 with under four minutes to play, Ole Miss rallied, cutting the deficit all the way down to three points on a layup from senior center Shakira Austin. Austin finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.
With a chance to cut the lead to two with 17 seconds left in regulation, sophomore forward Madison Scott missed a pair of free throws. The Rebels were 10 of 17 from the line in the game.
“Free throws down the stretch, they’re killing us. We’re not making them,” McPhee-McCuin said. “I don’t know what that is, or the reason. I don’t have an excuse for it.”
Losing games to ranked foes is never easy, particularly those games that come down to the wire. But if nothing else, that is one of the biggest lessons Baker and her teammates have taken away from this tough stretch — it’s all about the little things.
“I think a big thing that we took from the ranked teams, it comes down to small things,” Baker said. “(It) comes down to making the small, little plays. … It’s the small things. That’s the big thing I took from it.”