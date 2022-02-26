OXFORD — Despite a valiant comeback try, Ole Miss fell to Texas A&M 76-66 Saturday at SJB Pavilion, and the Aggies completed the season sweep over the Rebels (13-16, 4-12 SEC). Ole Miss has lost two in a row and six of its last seven games.
The Rebels trailed by as many as 25 points in the game but cut the deficit to nine with just over one minute left in the second half. They held the Aggies without a field goal for more than nine minutes late in the second.
“I take full responsibility. That was embarrassing. I didn’t come to Ole Miss to put that kind of product on the floor,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “We have enough to be real, real competitive. And we just weren’t today. I commend the guys for the last 15 minutes. They fought it and got it back and, score was respectable, but never really had a chance a chance to win. But (we) competed.
“We had some guys that weren’t ready to play, and that’s my responsibility to get them ready to play.”
The Aggies (18-11, 7-9) began the game on a 14-0 run, hitting their first six shots. Ole Miss committed four turnovers in the first four minutes of the game. The Aggies shot 68% from the field in the first half. Ole Miss was outscored 24-12 in paint in the period.
The Rebels did not score until five minutes into the game on a dunk from junior forward Sammy Hunter. It was the first of nine-straight points for Ole Miss which eventually cut the lead down to five points midway through the first. Texas A&M blew things open from there, though, finishing the half on a 30-12 run.
“They would trap our ball screens, and Jarkel (Joiner) would just take two dribbles and pick it up,” Davis said. “We worked on it about, you have to have some skill level to be able to split it, you have to be able to get them downhill. And if we would have had a little escapability, and be able to boom, pop a guy, and then when you do, now you’ve got numbers … And that’s something we just really couldn’t take advantage of.”
Aggies guard Tyrece Radford scored 16 of his team-high 19 points in the first, giving the Aggies a 46-23 halftime lead. Ole Miss shot just 9 of 25 from the field in the first.
Texas A&M led by 23 at one point in the second half, but the Rebels held the Aggies to just 36.4% from the field in the second and to just eight field goal makes.
The Rebels went on an 11-2 run with just over four minutes to play to narrow the gap to single-digits.
“We were down the majority of the game, down by 20. But we just kept our head down, kept going,” sophomore guard Matthew Murrell said. “I feel like if we would have had another media timeout, we would have probably won it. We just should have been playing like that from the beginning.”
Murrell led Ole Miss with 20 points, and senior guard Tye Fagan finished with 10. Freshman guard James White made his first career start and scored two points.
Ole Miss plays at Kentucky Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.