Ole Miss (12-13, 3-9 SEC) fell at Missouri (10-14, 4-7) Saturday night 74-68, extending its losing streak to three games. The Rebels trailed by 11 at halftime and did not score their first point in the second half for more than three minutes. With the loss, the Rebels fell under .500 for the first time this season.
Ole Miss trailed by 20 early in the second but cut the deficit down to four late. They were unable to make one final push, however, to cap off a comeback.
Here are three take-aways from Saturday’s loss.
They didn’t defend the 3-point line early
Missouri entered the game shooting 27.8% from 3-point range, the worst mark in the SEC. The Tigers made 5 of 8 in the first half against Ole Miss and 7 of 14 overall. When the Rebels cut the huge second-half deficit down to six, it was a 3-pointer from center Ronnie DeGray III that let a bit of wind out of the Rebels’ sails.
Though Missouri made just two shots from deep in the second, the Tigers shot nearly 23% better from behind the line overall than they normally do.
The end of the first and start of second halves made things difficult once again
Ole Miss scored two points in the final 4 minutes, 14 seconds of the first half, and none in the first 3 minutes, 18 seconds of the second. Missouri went on a 21-2 run in that timeframe, blowing open a game.
“It’s a little late to work through it … we’ve tried everything. Everything possible we could do to emphasize, end of halves (and) start of halves. And different playcalling, changing up defenses,” Davis said. “It’s something that we’ve talked about and talked about and talked about, and we’ll keep trying to emphasize it. We’ve done a lot of different play calling, different defenses, but it popped up again tonight for sure.”
They showed heart
Trailing by 20 early in the second, Ole Miss used a 14-2 run to cut the lead down to six and later to five with 1 minute, 30 seconds to play. With a chance to cut the deficit to one possession, senior guard Jarkel Joiner and sophomore guard Matthew Murrell each missed jumpers.
Joiner’s layup with 15 seconds to play made it a four-point game, but that was as close as Ole Miss would get, as Missouri hit late free throws.
The near-comeback was led by defense, as the Rebels held Missouri without a field goal the final 3 minutes, 27 seconds of the game.
“We hung right there. We showed a lot of toughness at the end, tried to kind of settle on five guys who could get stops. Our bigs really struggled guarding smaller guys,” Davis said. “We had some looks, too, down the stretch, to kind of get it right to a one-possession game, (but) failed to do it. But our team fought it and hung right in there.”