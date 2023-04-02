Mississippi Baseball

Mississippi infielder Reagan Burford (6) during an NCAA baseball game on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

 Vasha Hunt

Trailing 4-3 in the ninth inning at Texas A&M Sunday afternoon, Ole Miss tied the game with a sacrifice fly from junior third baseman Reagan Burford. Aggies designated hitter Ryan Targac hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the inning, propelling Texas A&M to a 5-4 victory and series win.

michael.katz@djournal.com.