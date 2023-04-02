Trailing 4-3 in the ninth inning at Texas A&M Sunday afternoon, Ole Miss tied the game with a sacrifice fly from junior third baseman Reagan Burford. Aggies designated hitter Ryan Targac hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the inning, propelling Texas A&M to a 5-4 victory and series win.
With the loss, the Rebels (16-11, 1-8 SEC) have still not won an SEC series in three chances this season.
A day after going 5 of 14 with two outs, Ole Miss was not as fortunate this time around, going just 1 for 7. The Rebels did not have any two-out RBIs Sunday; they had eight on Saturday.
Freshman J.T. Quinn made his first weekend start of the season and went five innings, gave up four earned runs struck out one batter and walked one.
“Another tough one for the Rebs. … It’s tough to put into words this quickly right after the game, especially where you tie it up in the top of the ninth and then give it back in the bottom,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “It was one of those days where we had an opportunity to win and maybe should have won, but we just didn’t do enough.”
Junior catcher Calvin Harris and senior centerfielder Ethan Groff hit back-to-back doubles to start the game off Texas A&M (17-11, 3-6) starter Shane Sdao, giving the Rebels an immediate lead. Junior shortstop Jacob Gonzalez drove Groff in with a sacrifice fly, and Harris then hit a solo home run in the third to put the Rebels up 3-0
The Aggies scored three unanswered runs to tie the game, however, including a two-run home run from Brett Minnich in the fourth. It was his third home run of the weekend.
Ole Miss loaded the bases with one out in the fifth, but junior leftfielder Kemp Alderman grounded into a double play to end the inning. It was one of five double plays the two teams combined to hit into.
The Aggies capitalized on their bases-loaded opportunity in the bottom of the sixth, scoring a run on a walk to Jace LaViolette to take a 4-3 lead. Sophomore Mason Nichols came into the game with two outs and the bases still loaded and struck out Tab Tracy to end the inning.
Senior first baseman Anthony Calarco was hit by a pitch to start the ninth, and pinch-runner Judd Utermark advanced to third on a pinch-hit single from junior Ethan Lege. Burford then tied the game with a sacrifice fly.
Nichols returned to the mound in the bottom of the ninth and ran the count full on Targac. Targac then hit a deep ball to left-center, bringing his Aggies teammates out from the dugout to celebrate as he crossed home plate. Nichols went 2.1 innings, struck out three and did not walk any batters. The lone hit he surrendered was the decisive home run.
“We didn’t have enough good at-bats when it meant the most, we didn't make enough pitches when it meant the most. Credit them. They seem to get all the big hits. That’s how you win the baseball game in the Southeastern Conference — the team that makes the big pitches and gets the big hits. And we didn’t do enough of that today.”
Ole Miss plays at Memphis Tuesday at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
