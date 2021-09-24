Judge Zxavian Harris based on stature alone at your own peril. You might miss something rather remarkable.
Sure, Harris looks every bit the part of a four-star defensive lineman capable of embarrassing the majority of offensive lineman unfortunate enough to be placed in his path. And he is most certainly that — at 6-foot-8, 335 pounds, he sticks out on pretty much any field he steps onto, and he only becomes more noticeable once the game kicks off.
But there is much more than meets the eye when it comes to the Germantown High School superstar, who committed to Ole Miss’ class of 2022 over the summer.
First of all, Harris wasn’t always that big. He was only about 5-foot-8 in seventh grade, meaning he’s grown an entire foot in the last three or four years. He doesn’t keep on weight by taking in a specific amount of calories, either. He instead opts to measure his nutritional intake in peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
“I’m a four sandwiches a day kind of guy,” Harris said with a laugh.
You should also know Harris wears cowboy boots to school on a fairly consistent basis. He is “a country boy” at heart, according to Germantown head coach Scott Brown. That’s rather rare these days, especially for superstar athletes.
And last but certainly not least, you should be well aware of how much Harris enjoys watching anime, specifically the Demon Slayer series. Though, if you know him well enough, it’s not a particularly surprising development.
“The kids all say he’s like a 12-year-old in some kind of giant’s body,” Brown said. “His demeanor doesn’t match what you see.”
Harris may be a fun-loving kid when he’s off the field. Between the harsh marks, however, he is a force of nature who stands out as much for his heart as he does for his stature. He is a once-in-a-lifetime type of player, one Brown hasn’t seen in his 25 years as a high school football coach.
“He’s what you dream of,” Brown said. “He’s got all the talent, but it hasn’t gone to his head.”
Teenagers of Harris’ stature don’t generally grow on trees. And the ones that do usually don’t move particularly well; they are plodding space-stuffers. That is one of the traits that makes Harris nearly unblockable.
He is, as Brown says, “a dancing bear,” with incredible footspeed and quickness. He logged 12.5 sacks combined during his sophomore and junior seasons as an interior player.
Where does that speed and agility come from, exactly? That’s when you learn another thing about Harris.
While he isn’t 100% certain of his gift’s origin, he is willing to posit an answer when asked.
“When I was younger, we used to chase horses and cows and pigs,” Harris said matter-of-factly, as if everyone did that at some point during childhood.
After some prodding, Harris went into a bit of detail about the intricacies of actually catching the aforementioned animals — it required help from friends, he said, as trying to catch a horse as a party of one was generally a lost cause.
“If you’re by yourself, it’s tough,” Harris admitted.
Harris’ physical gifts are rare. Brown noted most offensive lineman lining up across from him have lost the battle before the snap of the ball because Harris’ long arms give him such a unique advantage. Opposing players usually can’t even get their hands on Harris.
Harris isn’t afraid to let you know how good he is, either — when asked to describe his style of play, Harris gives a one-word answer: “Dominant.”
Talent isn’t what makes Harris a generational player in Brown’s eyes, though. It’s his attitude, the way he handles the everyday grind. Harris doesn’t seek attention for his stellar play. In fact, recruiting was not his favorite process because of the focus it put on him, according to Brown. He just wants to play football without the glitz and glamour.
Harris is almost always the most talented player lining up in the trenches on a given Friday evening. But he plays as if he’s still looking for his first college offer.
“He’s a blue-collar guy. He’s a high motor, he’s going to play hard,” Brown said. “(He) probably made half the tackles from tackling guys from behind.
“He does not play like a guy who’s a four-star … and I’ve coached a lot of those guys. I think that’s the most special thing about him.”
Harris could have chosen pretty much anywhere he wanted to play his college football, having received offers from mighty Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi State, among others.
But something about Ole Miss just felt right, Harris said. He fit in with players and coaches. It felt like a party all the time in the best possible way.
And while he won’t put pen to paper for a few months, there’s nothing that will change Harris’ mind about being a Rebel come fall of 2022. That case is closed, he reassured.
“100%” Harris said.