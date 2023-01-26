OXFORD — Thursday night was history nearly 20 years in the making for Ole Miss.
A dominant first-quarter defensive effort from the Rebels combined with a plethora of timely 3-pointers in the first half gave Ole Miss all the space it needed early over the archrival Missisippi State, who scored just eight points in the first 10 minutes.
Senior guard Angel Baker scored a team-high 17 points overall and junior forward Snudda Collins knocked down five 3-pointers as the Rebels dominated Mississippi State 78-63 at SJB Pavilion to complete their first regular-season sweep over the Bulldogs since the 2003-04 season. It also snapped a two-game losing streak for Ole Miss.
In addition to sweeping the regular-season series, Ole Miss also won in Starkville earlier this season, the first occurrence since 2007.
“It means a lot. Anytime you take over a program you have to start from scratch it takes a lot of work, a lot of sweat, a lot of tears, a lot of pick me ups, a lot of tough skin,” McPhee-McCuin said. “And, so what you're seeing, this is rewarding for all of those things I just listed, because I've experienced all of them building this program.”
The Rebels shot 50% from the field in the game while holding Mississippi State to 41.4%, including just 2 of 8 on 3-pointers. Ole Miss (17-4, 6-2 SEC) entered the game hitting just five 3-pointers per game, which was tied for 253rd nationally. The Rebels surpassed that in the first half alone, hitting 6 of 9, and ended the night with nine.
Ole Miss scored the first seven points of the game and held Mississippi State (15-6, 4-4) to just 3 of 15 from the field in the first quarter. The Rebels, meanwhile, were hot from deep early, hitting 4 of 7 from behind the 3-point line en route to a 20-8 first-quarter lead.
The Rebels led by as many as 19 in the second quarter due in no small part to the sharp-shooting of Collins, who hit three of her 3-pointers in the first half. The Rebels dominated nearly every imaginable stat in the first half, and it continued into the second — they outrebounded the Bulldogs by five, had 10 more points off the bench and tallied eight more assists.
“I think tonight we had fun. I think we got back to our Ole Miss basketball. We defend,” senior guard Myah Taylor — a transfer from Mississippi State, said. “And I just think we did that tonight, and that’s why we went out there played the way we did.”
Every time Mississippi State cut into the lead, Ole Miss seemed to respond with a big shot, whether it was a deep jumper from Collins, a drive from Baker or a 4-0 solo scoring run from junior guard Destiny Salary, who averages 5.2 points per game.
The Bulldogs cut the lead down to a manageable 13 late in the third quarter but had the wind taken out of their sails by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock from Baker, a moment that seemed to reinvigorate both the Ole Miss bench and the Rebel faithful in the stands.
“The crowd makes a difference for sure. I feel like hitting that big 3 and hearing everybody scream definitely gives your team some momentum,” Baker said. “ … The crowd makes a difference, and we need the fans, for sure.”
The Rebels used a 7-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to break the 20-point margin mark. Baker also tallied six rebounds and seven assists to go along with her 17 points. Senior guard Marquesha Davis and junior forward Madison Scott finished with 14 and 11 points, respectively.
During their two-game losing streak, the Rebels were just a bit off, whether it was thinking the loss to Alabama was “a fluke” or an inability to finish against Auburn, McPhee-McCuin said. But the last two practices felt like things did earlier this season, she said, and that was a reassuring sign that the good times were about to roll again.
“Tonight, we weren’t leaving any doubt. We knew we're back in fight mode" McPhee-McCuin said. "And that’s when we’re our best, when we’re hunting.”
Ole Miss plays at Arkansas Sunday. Tipoff is 4 p.m.
