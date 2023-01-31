Mississippi Arkansas Basketball

Mississippi guard Daeshun Ruffin (24) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

 Michael Woods

OXFORD — Ole Miss sophomore guard Daeshun Ruffin has “decided to step away from the team” for the time being, Ole Miss said in a statement Tuesday night.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.