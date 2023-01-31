OXFORD — Ole Miss sophomore guard Daeshun Ruffin has “decided to step away from the team” for the time being, Ole Miss said in a statement Tuesday night.
The Jackson native did not play in Saturday’s game at Oklahoma State due to a coach’s decision.
In the statement, Ruffin said he is leaving the team temporarily, “In hopes of regaining 100 percent mental and physical health.” Ruffin also said he expects to be back with the team “in the near future.”
“I've decided to step away from the team and take every action necessary to get well. However, this is not me giving up on the game I love, but simply taking time to return to full health," the statement reads in part. "I look forward to being back with my Ole Miss teammates in the future and giving them and you the very best version of me.”
Ruffin — the first McDonald’s All-American to ever sign with Ole Miss — suffered a season-ending knee injury last February during his inaugural campaign after showing a unique explosiveness that had him among the SEC’s top freshmen in the 14 games he played. He averaged 12.6 points per game as a freshman.
Ruffin wasn’t cleared for contact until just before the 2022-23 season began, however, and he then suffered a bone bruise that kept him out until early December. He is averaging 9.5 points in 11 games this season.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.