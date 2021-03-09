OXFORD – No. 4 Ole Miss broke open a close game with a four-run sixth inning and went on to defeat Alcorn State 11-1 in eight innings before an announced crowd of 5,790 at Swayze Field Tuesday night.
It’s the sixth-straight win for the Rebels who take on Louisiana-Monroe this weekend in the final series before the start of SEC play at home against Auburn on March 19.
Afterward Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco shared some injury news.
Game 1 starting pitcher Doug Nikhazy and relief pitcher Max Cioffi won't be available for the ULM series.
Nikhazy has tried to pitch through soreness in his chest that he began to experience during his start against Central Florida on March 5. He is not expected to require surgery and will be reevaluated next week.
Cioffi did require surgery. Ole Miss coaches were hoping he would be able to pitch through a knee injury but had surgery Tuesday on a torn meniscus. He is expected to be out an additional two to four weeks. Cioffi was not with the team this past weekend against Belmont because of a couple of deaths in his family.
Second baseman Peyton Chatagnier has recovered from a hamstring injury and is expected to start Friday night.
Ole Miss (11-2) scored four runs on two hits in the sixth, one of them a two-run double by Tim Elko. It was one of two hits for Elko.
The Rebels had only eight hits but drew 10 walks from six Alcorn State (3-1) pitchers.
Hayden Leatherwood was 2 for 3 for Ole Miss. He had an RBI single in a three-run third.
Freshman right-hander Josh Mallitz pitched four innings scattering four hits with one walk and six strikeouts.
Ole Miss ended the game with four runs in the eighth.