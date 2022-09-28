OXFORD — Ole Miss is well aware those missed tackles last weekend against Tulsa aren’t going to get it done come Saturday against No. 7 Kentucky.
According to Pro Football Focus, the No. 14 Rebels missed 11 tackles against the Golden Hurricane. That comes just a week after missing four tackles total against Georgia Tech and is their second-highest total of the season behind 15 missed against Troy.
Tulsa backup quarterback Braylon Braxton — who played the final two-plus quarters following an injury to Davis Brin — proved particularly slippery: The Rebels had 22 quarterback hurries in the game but did not manage a single sack, just the second time that’s happened under head coach Lane Kiffin. Braxton ran for 39 yards on four carries.
To say tackling has been a point of emphasis in practice this week heading into a top-15 matchup with the Wildcats would be an understatement. Sophomore linebacker Austin Keys said he had just finished doing tackling drills before meeting with the media Tuesday afternoon.
“We definitely needed that (wakeup call),” Key said. “Tackling could have been better, but we’re back to work.”
- Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans
Tackling will be a necessity against the Wildcats, who feature 6-foot-3, 232-pound quarterback Will Levis. Levis has already been sacked 16 times this season but has been a load to bring down previously. According to PFF, Levis had 314 yards rushing after contact last season in addition to nine rushing touchdowns.
Perhaps even bigger than Levis’ presence is the return of running back Chris Rodriquez Jr., who missed the first four games of the 2022 season due to suspension. Rodriguez ran for 1,378 yards last season and, somewhat more impressively, had 883 yards after contact. Some of the current Rebels are familiar with Rodriquez, as the then-sophomore ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns in a 2020 matchup won by Ole Miss.
The running game of Kentucky hasn’t been particularly stout this season, due in part to suspect offensive line play. But the return of Rodriguez figures to add a little something for a team averaging just under 82 yards per game on the ground.
The Rebels were among the best teams against the run prior to the Tulsa matchup, giving up 72 yards per game rushing. Sound tackling — largely based on preaching technique — will be the key to making sure the Wildcats don’t run wild.
Sophomore defensive back Tysheem Johnson also noted players were doing extra tackling outside of practice.
“Mostly just focusing on technique, not just worry about playing fast,” Johnson said. “… We have to rely on our technique, revert back to our training, stuff like that.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.