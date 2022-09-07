OXFORD — Yes, it’s just one game against a team that hasn’t been to a bowl game in three seasons. But the defense for No. 22 Ole Miss (1-0) looked stout Saturday in its 28-10 win over Troy. While the Rebels’ offense had some moments where it looked like it had things to work on, the defense was solid if not spectacular. The schedule is going to get harder, but it was a good start. And those numbers figure to be bolstered this weekend against FCS opponent Central Arkansas (0-1).
Here are three observations and takeaways regarding the Ole Miss defense in the season opener.
They’re making plays in the backfield
Just 17 teams notched double-digit tackle for loss numbers in their season openers. Count Ole Miss among those, as the Rebels notched 10 against Troy. Five of those came from former TCU linebacker Khari Coleman, as the junior lived in the Trojans’ backfield early. He also led Ole Miss with two sacks. Sophomore safety Tysheem Johnson, senior safety Otis Reese, junior defensive end Jared Ivey, junior defensive tackle J.J Pegues and sophomore safety Ladarius Tennison each had one tackle for loss as well.
Ivey and Pegues’ tackles for loss were sacks, giving the Rebels four in the game. Though it’s a small sample size, their sack total per game of four is tied for ninth nationally. The Rebels ranked 23rd last year over 13 games, averaging 2.92 sacks per game. So, assuming things level out over the course of the season, the defense could be on the same general pace.
The final 28-10 score is solid, but the Rebels’ first half defense was exceptional. Troy gained just 111 yards — 75 passing and 36 rushing — and converted just 3 of 9 third-down tries. Troy averaged 2.3 yards per carry in the first half, and the Rebels were even stingier in the second half, allowing just 1.4 yards per carry.
Troy’s passing game put up solid stats in the second half, but with the score at 21-3 after the first half, it didn’t really matter. Yes, the Trojans completed 72% of their passes in the game, but it was for minimal yardage. The team’s 35 completions amassed just 286 yards; 8.17 yards per completion is 119th nationally. It was 5.36 in the first half.
Stingy defense was the case the entire game — Troy averaged just 4.27 yards per play, which ranks 115th in the FBS. That number was 3.2 yards per play in the first half. The Trojans had just two plays of 15 or more yards in the game, one passing and one rushing.
The secondary looks as good as advertised
Ole Miss’ secondary looked like a strength on paper heading into the season, with key returnees and new additions shoring things up.
Pro Football Focus ranked three Ole Miss defensive backs in its top-100 this week, with the position based on snap counts at a given spot — Tennison was the sixteenth-ranked cornerback with a total grade of 81.8 on a 100-point scale. Senior safety A.J. Finley ranked 50th with a 73.2 grade, and junior safety Isheem Young was No. 72 with a 71.6 grade. And these rankings aren’t just from FBS schools; they include FCS programs, some Division II and Division III, making it out of a whopping 389 possible programs.
Freshman cornerback Davison Igbinosun — making the first start of his college career —didn’t have enough snaps to qualify for the rankings, but his grade of 76.3 over 38 total snaps would rank in the top-50 of qualified corners.
