Vanderbilt Mississippi Football

Ole Miss safety Tysheem Johnson helped lead a solid day for the Rebels' defense in their season-opening win over Troy.

 Thomas Graning

OXFORD — Yes, it’s just one game against a team that hasn’t been to a bowl game in three seasons. But the defense for No. 22 Ole Miss (1-0) looked stout Saturday in its 28-10 win over Troy. While the Rebels’ offense had some moments where it looked like it had things to work on, the defense was solid if not spectacular. The schedule is going to get harder, but it was a good start. And those numbers figure to be bolstered this weekend against FCS opponent Central Arkansas (0-1).

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

