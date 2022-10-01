Kentucky Mississippi Football

Mississippi linebacker Austin Keys (11) sacks Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

 Thomas Graning

OXFORD — Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was under pressure.

Newsletters

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus