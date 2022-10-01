OXFORD — Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was under pressure.
The star signal caller for No. 7 Kentucky has spent much of the 2022 campaign under duress, having been sacked 16 times through the Wildcats’ first four games. No. 14 Ole Miss made sure Levis didn’t get comfortable Saturday, constantly getting into his face to the tune of three sacks and a safety.
And, when Levis was able to take off and run, it didn’t end well.
With Kentucky trailing by three points with three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Levis tried to scramble for a first down near the red zone and fumbled — caused by sophomore linebacker Austin Keys and recovered by senior safety A.J. Finley.
The Wildcats got the ball back one last time with less than two minutes to play and drove down inside the 10. Junior Jared Ivey strip-sacked Levis and Ole Miss recovered, sealing a huge 22-19 win over Kentucky in a marquee top-15 matchup at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The Rebels’ offense did its job too against a normally-stout Kentucky defense, racking up 399 total yards. It is Ole Miss’ first 5-0 start since 2014.
Kentucky (4-1, 1-1 SEC), who came in averaging 31 points per game, was held to 282 total yards by a Rebels (5-0, 1-0) defense that stifled the Wildcats for the better part of four quarters.
After trailing by a touchdown at halftime, Levis threw a 17-yard touchdown to Jordan Dingle to tie the game at 19 midway through the third quarter.
Senior kicker Jonathan Cruz hit the go-ahead field goal late in the third quarter, and Ole Miss’ defense took care of business in the fourth quarter, including the critical fumble.
The Rebels — who entered the matchup as the third-leading rushing attack in college football, lived up to its billing against a usually-stout Kentucky stop unit, rushing for 191 yards.
Kentucky regained the services of star running back Chris Rodriguez, Jr., who was suspended the first four games of the season. Without him, the Wildcats were one of the worst running teams in college football, averaging 82 yards per game. With him in play, it wasn’t a ton better, as the Wildcats had just 121 yards rushing on 36 carries, 72 coming from Rodriguez
After a false start on fourth down forced a punt on their first drive, the Rebels struck quickly on their next possession, taking the ball 65 yards in 1:40 on a drive capped off by a touchdown from junior Zach Evans. The drive was jumpstarted by a perfectly thrown 38-yard strike from Dart to junior Jordan Watkins that set up the Rebels inside the 5.
Freshman Quinshon Judkins broke free on third-and-3 on the next drive, taking it 48-yards to the end zone to put Ole Miss up 14-0. Kentucky’s Barrion Brown returned the ensuing kickoff to the Ole Miss 15, and Rodriguez scored from 10-yards out.
After a stellar punt from junior Fraser Masin that was downed at the 1, Levis was called for intentional grounding in the end zone on third down for a safety.
Levis threw a touchdown pass late in the second quarter, bringing the Wildcats back within single-digits. Dart drove Ole Miss down past midfield with less than a minute left in the half but was intercepted by former Rebels linebacker Jacquez Jones.
Leading 22-19 to start the fourth quarter, Ole Miss senior safety Otis Reese broke up a Levis pass on fourth down. It was the first of several huge plays from the Ole Miss defense late, highlighted by the fumble and fourth-down stop.
Ole Miss plays at Vanderbilt next Saturday at 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
