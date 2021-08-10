OXFORD — If D.J. Durkin is trying to turn the page on a brutal first campaign for his defense, Chris Partridge is OK memorizing a few key passages from 2020.
Durkin and Partridge, the co-defensive coordinators for Ole Miss, oversaw a unit that was among the nation’s worst last season. The Rebels allowed 38.3 points per game, good for 118th nationally. Ole Miss surrendered 40 points on five different occasions, including three straight to start the season.
That’s all in the past, Durkin noted. None of what happened in 2020 matters anymore.
“Be where your feet are, focus on today,” Durkin said. “It’s about what we do now.”
Both defensive coordinators met with the media Tuesday, and while Durkin told reporters looking back didn’t serve much of a purpose, Partridge was open about how motivating last season can prove to be.
“Nobody knows more than us, as a defense, statistically where we were last year,” Partridge said. “We wear that and we eat that, and that motivates us every single day. And that’s the most important thing. I think we’ve all shouldered that, and we’re all ready to prove to everybody that we can improve.”
There is an air of optimism in Oxford in the early goings of camp regarding defensive improvement. It didn’t just start on Sunday, when players took to the practice fields for the first time. It started, Durkin said, in the winter.
“More than with what they’re saying or thinking, they’re showing it in their actions,” Durkin said. “Their actions have said that since back in February.”
Ole Miss returns nearly all its starters from 2020 and will gain the services of a handful of impact transfers, led by former Navy safety Jake Springer. Springer sat out last season after transferring from the Midshipmen. He had 70 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and eight sacks in 2019.
Linebacker Chance Campbell, formerly of Maryland, is immediately eligible for Ole Miss and figures to play a significant role. He led the Terrapins in tackles last season (43).
“We’re counting on (Campbell). He’s a smart football player. He’s able to play more than one spot,” Durkin said. “He’s really good for our room.”
Another key factor in the Rebels’ defensive turnaround will be senior defensive end Sam Williams. After starting eight games in 2020 at outside linebacker, Durkin said Williams is becoming more consistent lining up at one spot now as opposed to alternating between end and linebacker.
Williams was a four-star prospect coming out of Northeast Mississippi Community College and led Ole Miss with four sacks in 2020.
“The position he’s playing now, we’re making that consistent for him,” Durkin said. “(He’s) played multiple spots … We have him honed in on one thing right now, and I think that’s healthy.”
Partridge showed great appreciation on Tuesday for senior defensive back Keidron Smith, who started at cornerback for the Rebels in parts of each of the last three seasons but moved to safety for the 2021 campaign. His unselfishness is a lesson to younger players, Partridge said.
“Talk about a guy, a lot of this thing goes with trust, right? I mean trusting your coaches, trusting your teammates, trusting everything, trusting where this team is going,” Partridge said. “Three-year starter, we say to him, ‘Hey, we think you can help us inside,’ and (he didn’t) bat an eye.
“He could have said, ‘No, I’m staying at corner. This is where I’m comfortable.’ He didn’t, because he trusts his coaches. That’s ultimately what you want a team to get to.”
Energy is generally high when camp starts, Durkin noted, but there is a palpable buzz around the Ole Miss defense. And Partridge thinks it’s warranted.
“I think the confidence is real,” Partridge said. “We started playing well at the end of the season ... it took a little longer than we hoped, but the thing is it wasn’t just at the end of the season. We improved in winter. We improved in spring. We've improved from what we've seen (in camp), so we're constantly still getting better and better.”
Here are some additional news and notes from Tuesday’s practice/media availability:
“Rat poison”
If you had money on the the first rat poison mention of the 2021 football season belonging to head coach Lane Kiffin … you’re currently down a bit of cash.
Ole Miss was ranked No. 25 in the USA Today AFCA preseason poll released Tuesday, but Partridge wasn’t about to rest on such laurels.
Before a question about the Rebels’ ranking was even finished, Partridge simply said, “rat poison” twice, a nod to Kiffin’s famous line about not buying into the hype media circulates around the program.
It's a phrase made popular by Alabama coach Nick Saban too.
Ealy impresses again
Junior running back Jerrion Ealy’ receiving skills on full display Tuesday morning, as he caught a pass and scampered down the sideline for a long touchdown reception during 7-on-7 drills. Ealy said Monday that he will be seeing some time as a slot receiver this season.
Also of note as a receiver was freshman Bralon Brown, who caught a touchdown from sophomore Kinkead Dent in 7-on-7 drills. The 6-foot-3 receiver made several contested grabs in tight coverage throughout practice.
Offensive line movement
On Monday, Ole Miss trotted out senior Ben Brown at guard, Utah senior transfer Orlando Umana at center, sophomore Caleb Warren at the other guard spot and sophomore Jeremy James and junior Nick Broeker at the tackle spots. On Tuesday, freshman Micah Pettus saw reps with the first group at guard. The 6-foot-8 freshman was a four-star prospect.